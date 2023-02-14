OPEC expects a slightly more troubled global oil market than previously forecast. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has in fact raised its estimates of demand by 100,000 barrels a day and reduced its prospects on supply by 150,000 barrels a day.

Production projections for this year are 250,000 barrels a day at an average of 29.42 million a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. Based on current production rates, markets should be broadly balanced this year, according to OPEC.

The OPEC+ alliance has indicated it intends to maintain production quotas set late last year for the remainder of 2023, even as China‘s economy reopens and Russia cuts production in revenge for Western sanctions.