Oil price!BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is crazy: you can buy DM-i super hybrid for 99,800 yuan

The era of “oil price parity” is getting closer.

Leading new energy companies such as Tesla and BYD have already reduced their explosive products to the same price as fuel vehicles, in order to quickly seize the market share of fuel vehicles.

At the beginning of 2023, the domestic starting price of Tesla Model 3 will be adjusted to 229,900 yuan, a record low.

Recently, BYD’s latest Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 champion version directly hit the price of less than 100,000 yuan, directly benchmarking compact fuel vehicles of joint venture brands such as Corolla and Lavida, completely subverting the industry structure of A-class fuel vehicles.

According to the latest official data from BYD Auto,Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition has been on the market for only 5 days, and 25,363 orders have been received. Seven days after listing, the order volume has reached 32,058. On average, more than 4,500 orders are received almost every day.

It is reported that BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition launched a total of five models,It includes two endurance versions of 55KM and 120KM. The price of the 55KM leading model is as low as 99,800 yuan. This is the first time that the price of the DM-i model has been lowered to less than 100,000 yuan.

In addition to core advantages such as “3.8 liters of fuel consumption per 100 kilometers”, “unlimited number of green cards”, “0-100 acceleration in 7.3 seconds”, and “comprehensive battery life of 1245 kilometers”, the configuration of BYD Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition is also quite sincere.

Even the 99,800 55km leading entry-level model is equipped with 8.8-inch instrumentation, 10.1-inch central control large screen, remote switch air conditioning, reversing camera, automatic air conditioning, NFC unlocking, keyless entry and other configurationsCompared with traditional fuel vehicles at the same price, it is really a difference.

For the newly launched Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, BYD is full of confidence. Even directly and publicly shouted:“The A car market has realized “the same price of oil and electricity”, and the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 champion version is stable!”

So, in the era of the same price of gasoline and electricity, will you still buy pure fuel vehicles?