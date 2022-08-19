Original title: Oil prices are expected to fall for five straight! August 19 Oil price adjustment latest news Oil price adjustment window schedule 2022

Source: China Well-off Network

The latest news on oil price adjustment in August 2022: After four consecutive declines, domestic oil prices are about to fall for five consecutive years. The domestic oil price will again usher in an adjustment window next Tuesday night.

good news!Oil prices on track for fifth straight decline

A new round of oil price adjustment will start at 24:00 on the 23rd. As of the seventh working day of this cycle, the rate of change in crude oil was -4.91%. It is estimated that the oil price will be lowered by 261 yuan/ton, which is calculated as a drop in oil price of 0.20 yuan/liter -0.23 yuan/liter, far exceeding the red line, and the oil price has fallen sharply. state. At present, the price of No. 0 diesel is close to the bottom of 8 yuan, that is to say, after this price adjustment, No. 0 diesel is likely to fall below 8 yuan. At that drop, filling up a small car with a 50-liter fuel tank after next Tuesday could be more than 10 yuan cheaper.

2022 Oil Price Adjustment Information August 19

Oil price adjustment statistics for the whole year of 2022

This year, the oil price has been adjusted 15 times (10 times of oil price increase, 5 times of oil price decrease, and 0 times of price adjustment stranded), gasoline increased by 1610 yuan/ton, diesel increased by 550 yuan/ton, equivalent to an increase of 1.29 yuan/liter -1.47 CNY/liter, filling a 50-liter fuel tank is 64.5 yuan more expensive than the gasoline price on January 1, 2022.

International oil prices “slump and rise”

August 15, International oil prices ushered in a significant decline again, breaking down the $90 markuntil today, it is still oscillating and falling, and it has failed to return to the high level.

This once again refreshed the lowest price of international crude oil in half a year, not only giving back all the gains since February this year, but also a slight decline: WTI hit its lowest price since Jan. 25, and Brent also returned to mid-February prices.

Despite a slight upward revision following two days of notable declines, WTI crude still settled at $88.11 a barrel, failing to break above $90. As of press time, WTI crude oil was still slightly down, further widening from the $90 mark, and Brent crude oil also fell to around $93.

At present, the domestic oil price adjustment cycle statistics are coming to an end. According to the domestic refined oil price adjustment mechanism, As long as there is no sharp rebound in international oil prices, there will be a “five consecutive declines” in refined oil products at 24:00 on August 23, and the cost of oil for car owners will be further reduced.

