According to the National Development and Reform Commission, a new round of refined oil price adjustment window opened at 24:00 on July 26. The reporter learned from the National Development and Reform Commission that the details of this oil price adjustment are as follows: the retail price of domestic gasoline and diesel has been lowered by 300 and 290 yuan per ton, respectively. The national average: 0.24 yuan per liter of No. 92 gasoline; 0.25 yuan per liter of No. 95 gasoline; 0.25 yuan per liter of No. 0 diesel.

Taking a family car with a fuel tank capacity of 50L as an example, it will cost 12 yuan less to fill up a tank of No. 92 gasoline, which is about 39 yuan less than in the middle and late June.

