Oil prices of $100 per barrel are causing demand to collapse

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The rise in oil prices last month has led to a decline in consumer demand, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

As the price of Brent crude neared $100, gasoline supplies fell to a two-decade low.

According to the IEA, this indicates a decline in demand.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The rise in crude oil prices to $100 (around 95 euros) a barrel last month has crushed global demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a statement new report. After OPEC’s production cuts pushed the price of Brent crude oil above $97 a barrel in late September, data suggested that may have been too high.

“In early October, Brent futures plunged more than $12 (11.39 euros) a barrel to $84 (79.74 euros) a barrel as supply fears led to worsening macroeconomic indicators and eventual signs of a collapse in demand the United States – where gasoline supplies fell to a two-decade low,” the IEA wrote. “The collapse in demand has hit emerging markets even harder as currency effects and the removal of subsidies have fueled the rise in fuel prices.”

On Thursday, Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to $86.10 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell 0.2 percent to $83.32.

Read too

The oil price limit for Russia is not working – how the West could improve sanctions, according to an expert

The IEA is not the first to observe a decline in demand due to current market conditions. JPMorgan came to one similar resultas travel activity declines and a seasonal inventory build-up is expected.

The IEA expects the oil market to remain in deficit until the fourth quarter as crude oil inventories fall. However, if these cuts are reversed in January, a surplus could eventually emerge.

Although the IEA sees no direct risks to oil supplies from Hamas’ sudden attack on Israel, the crisis has kept crude oil markets on edge, the IEA said. “The Middle East conflict is full of uncertainties and events are happening rapidly. “Given what the IEA has long expected to be balanced oil markets, the international community will continue to closely monitor the risks to oil flows in the region,” the IEA said.

Read too

A lot now depends on the price of oil: This is what the war in Israel means for the global economy and the economy in Germany

Looking ahead to next year, supply growth is expected to be led by non-OPEC producers, which are estimated to add 1.7 million barrels per day in 2024. Meanwhile, demand growth will continue to slow, falling below a million barrels per day, as pandemic revenues decline and the rise of electric vehicles takes consumers with it.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

