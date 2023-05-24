Oil prices rise in Asia amid lingering economic concerns, but U.S. crude inventories draw sharply By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – In the Asian session on Wednesday, international oil prices rose significantly, although concerns about slowing economic growth and the US debt ceiling negotiations remained, but data showed that US inventories fell sharply, indicating a tightening of supply.

As of press time, it rose 0.96% to $77.58; up 1.11% to $73.72.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that U.S. inventories shrank at the fastest pace in nearly six months in the past week as the summer travel season looms and gasoline demand picks up.

The data usually heralds a similar contraction in official inventory data later in the day. Combined with signs of disruptions in U.S. crude supply, the crude oil market could become even more tense in the coming days.

Notably, prices also surged 2% to a new 5-week high after the release of the API data.

In addition, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister’s warning to crude oil bears also pushed up oil prices, while the impact of OPEC’s production cuts has also recently begun to be felt, and signs of increasing demand have pushed up expectations for a near-term supply tightening.

On the other hand, signs of deterioration in economic conditions also continue to emerge. , , and the weak PMI data, pointing to more economic pain in the coming months.

Finally, the negotiations between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party on the debt ceiling in the United States are still continuing without reaching an agreement. With the arrival of the June deadline, it may have a greater impact on the global market.

The strength in China also dragged down crude oil prices as the market awaited the release of the minutes of the May monetary policy meeting later today.

