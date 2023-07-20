Oil Prices Stall as Sluggish US Demand and Global Macro Weakness Weigh

Oil Prices Steady as Demand Slows and Dollar Strengthens

Oil prices remained steady in early Asian trade on Thursday due to sluggish demand in the U.S. during the summer and global macro weakness, while the recovering U.S. dollar also weighed on prices.

As of press time, Brent crude rose 0.13% to $79.56 per barrel, while WTI crude was up 0.17% at $75.42 per barrel.

After nearly three weeks of rallying, the upward momentum appears to be running out of steam, with a slight loss seen this week. Prices for both crude contracts were lower after U.S. data showed that fuel demand struggled despite the heavy summer travel, and U.S. stockpiles also fell less than expected.

The data revealed a drop of 708,000 barrels in the week ended July 14, which was well below expectations for a 2.44 million-barrel decline. The previous week, crude oil inventories rose more than anticipated. The market is focused on the trend of gasoline consumption in the United States, and the shrinkage of gasoline inventories this week was also lower than expected. However, overall petroleum product flows into the market rebounded from six-month lows.

Additionally, the rebound from a 15-month low hit in early July also weighed on oil prices as investors prepared for the upcoming week.

Overall, the mixed inventory data, along with high risk aversion in the market ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, led traders to lock in profits after the oil price rally in early July. Profit-taking and other factors are not favorable for oil prices.

However, analysts are still optimistic about the outlook for oil prices in the second half of the year due to tighter supply and easing pressure to raise interest rates. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that crude oil prices will increase in 2023 and 2024. The agency expects crude oil prices to rise in the second half of 2023 to 2024 due to continued drawdowns in inventories and recent production cuts by OPEC. The EIA also forecasts that Brent crude will reach a high of $80 by the end of 2024, with WTI following a similar upward trajectory.

Despite the current challenges, the future looks promising for oil prices as supply tightens and market conditions improve.

(This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, for more information, please log in to cn.Investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App)

(Translation: Li Shanwen)

