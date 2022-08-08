Goldman Sachs remains bullish on oil, despite the recent drop in the price of black gold

According to the latest research from the US investment bank, the recent decline in the price of Brent by 25% since the beginning of June was caused by multiple factors both from low liquidity and from growing investor concerns about the risks of recession. on lockdowns in China and the collapse of the real estate sector. The release of US strategic reserves and the recovery of Russian production well above expectations also contributed to the fall in oil prices.

Goldman Sachs believes, however, that the reasons for rising oil prices are still strong, even assuming that all these negative shocks will persist, the market remains in a larger deficit than expected in recent months and therefore oil prices will continue to to grow up.

Reiterating the bullish view, however, it is necessary to address the divergence between Brent prices, averaging $ 110 per barrel in June-July, and fuel prices of $ 160 per barrel.

According to Goldman analysts there are three points that need to be considered:

“The good: until the recent crash, retail prices – while non-negotiable – came close to our forecasts despite all the macro uncertainties. The bad: The gap between Brent retail and financial prices was much wider than we expected, keeping Brent futures well below our June-July forecast of $ 130 a barrel.

And the bad: our retail price prediction, while in line, did not lead to sufficient demand destruction to end the deficit. “

After updating the supply and demand forecasts, the US investment bank predicts that the oil market will remain in deficit and therefore current prices will be unsustainable in the medium term.

Therefore, according to Goldman analysts, to balance the oil market we need to see a sharp decline in oil demand linked to the ongoing economic slowdown.

The unprecedented discount of Brent prices, wider than the US investment bank’s expectations, is a consequence of the worsening of the Russian energy crisis, which increases the costs of transforming crude oil from the ground (Brent) into pump prices in all. the world due to rising EU gas prices, transportation tariffs and the use of global refining.

Goldman Sachs expects Brent futures prices to rise in the coming months. However, experts have decided to lower the outlook on Brent prices in the third quarter from 140 to 110 dollars a barrel.