Oil recovering but heading towards the third weekly loss

Oil rallied late in the eighth but remained down, down about 7% week over week on a fragile demand outlook.

WTI moved above $71 a barrel, while Brent moved above $75 again, up around 4% for both futures.

However, this is not enough to avoid the third consecutive weekly loss, in what represents the worst streak since the beginning of the year.

Sales fueled by fears of an economic recession, also linked to the turbulence in the banking sector which is recovering ground today after a few sessions under pressure.

Despite OPEC+’s decision to cut production starting this month, quotations are down 11% this year. However, signs of strength in the physical oil market suggest that the downside may have been too much. Shell CEO Wael Sawan said this week that the market is actually “pretty solid”.