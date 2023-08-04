Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts extension

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia agreed to extend its unilateral production cut for another month, suggesting more measures could be on the way.

The WTI jumped up to 2% (it is currently up 1% to 80.3 dollars a barrel) following the announcement that the OPEC+ leader’s cut of 1 million barrels a day will be extended until September.

Crude rallied last month as WTI erased year-to-date losses after OPEC and its allies cut production. This increase drove prices to their highest levels since April, fueling concerns that there could be a pullback after such a rapid increase. Oil fell on Wednesday following Fitch Ratings’ US credit downgrade, which hurt market sentiment more broadly.

Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut will bring September production to around 9 million barrels a day and “can be extended, or even deepened.” On Friday, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will hold an online market review to assess the impact of supply cuts.

