Oil prices edged higher after Russia announced it would cut March production by 500,000 barrels a day.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Novak explained the move with sanctions the West has imposed on Russia’s crude oil and petroleum products in recent months in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announced output cut corresponds to about 5% of Russia’s latest crude oil production which, according to the latest data available to the International Energy Agency, fell to 9.77 million barrels per day in the month of December.

Brent prices soared above the $86 threshold, up more than 2%. Purchases also on the WTI, also up by more than 2%, one step away from 80 dollars.