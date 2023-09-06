Oil, Saudi Arabia and Russia extend cuts

Two of the core members of theOpec+l’Saudi Arabia and the Russia they extended oil supply cuts by another three months to prop up the market and keep futures prices higher. This is a more aggressive move than investors expected, which had an immediate impact on oil price developments. WTI futures edge up 0.85% a 86 dollars per barrel, while Brent briefly touched i 90 dollars a barrel to then settle on 89 dollars up 1%.

Oil, the moves of Russia and Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud.

The Saudis, the de facto leader of OPEC+ has announced it will continue to cut production of 1 million barrels per day through December, according to the Saudi state news agency. The initiative will keep production at approx 9 million barrels per day, the lowest level in several years for a total of six months. Recall that the first production cut by the Kingdom was made in July 2023.

This comes in addition to other voluntary crude output cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day implemented by some Open members through the end of 2024.

Russia, part of the enlarged OPEC+ group, has also pledged to voluntarily reduce oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August and of 300,000 barrels per day in September. The Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak He said Russia would extend its export cut of 300,000 bpd until the end of December 2023 and would review the cuts on a monthly basis going forward.

voluntary cuts

The cuts are described as voluntary because they are not part of OPEC+’s official policy, which demands from each non-exempt member a share determined by total production quotas. The Secretary General of OPEC Haitham al-Ghais He has previously said that the use of voluntary cuts, other than OPEC+ decisions do not suggest divisions in political opinion among alliance members.

The weight on Saudi finances

Saudi Arabia is facing a difficult time. The implementation of the production cuts has a significant cost for the economy of the Kingdom, which is heavily dependent on crude oil. Losses incurred from reduced production and marketing volumes could be partially offset by increases in Riyadh’s selling prices and the global oil prices that underpin them.

Riyadh also needs the oil revenues to support various ongoing projects aimed at diversifying its economy. Crude output cuts and falling oil prices earlier this year have led to a slowdown in the kingdom’s GDP, which grew only dell’1,1% on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2023, down from 3.8% in the previous quarter and from 11.2% recorded in the same period last year.

Oil futures up

After remaining below $75 a barrel for much of the first half of the year, futures prices (WTI and Brent) increased by more than $10 a barrel over the course of the summer. Following the news, Wti futures mark an increase of 0.85% a 86 dollars per barrel, while Brent briefly touched i 90 dollars a barrel to then settle on 89 dollars up 1%.

While the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects a growing tightness of supply on the market in the second half of 2023 as demand recovers in China, the largest importer of crude oil in the world.

