Oil, Saudi production cuts continue

Saudi Arabia has agreed to extend the unilateral cut in oil production until the end of September. The Saudis also let it be known that the reduction in oil production by 1 million barrels per day, could be extended or even increased further. Crude oil futures, wti a 81 dollars per barrel. The same goes for the European benchmark, Brent which scores a +1.7% to 84 dollars.

Cutting oil production

The leading country dell’Opec will prolong the cut by 1 million barrels per day – launched last month – until September, according to the Saudi news agency. Precisely this means, that the country will keep production at approx 9 million barrels per daythe lowest level in the last decade.

Saudi Arabia’s voluntary move, which adds to efforts by other OPEC+ members to limit supply on the market, is intended to “support stability and balance in oil markets”.

The Gulf Kingdom i introduced the cut extra 1 million barrels earlier this summer, but also the other member countries dell+Opec produce below the assigned targets.

Subsequently, Russia also joined, a member of OPEC+, which finally seems to be fulfilling its commitments to reduce exports. Moscow has maintained exports for many months trying to maximize profits to finance the war against Ukraine, but according to the latest data the flows are starting to decrease.

Overview of the oil market

Crude oil prices have recovered recently, hitting three-month highs, outperforming $85 a barrel earlier this week. On the other hand, the post-pandemic recovery in fuel demand, combined with OPEC+ production limits, is starting to tighten global crude oil markets.

The not too optimistic economic prospects especially judging by the data from China and fears of recession in the United States and Europe makes life for Riyadh difficult, given that the country’s economy is based on oil exports. Which does not allow the Kingdom to loosen its grip with the reduction of oil production. According to Bloomberg Economics estimates, the Gulf country may need prices of up to $100 a barrel to cover public spending.

The cost to the Gulf Kingdom

The production cut has come at a significant cost to the Saudis. According to the latest IMF economic growth estimates, the Gulf country will grow by only 1.9% in 2023, effectively a fraction of the country’s performance in 2022.

Saudi Arabia and Russia will chair the review of market conditions by the main OPEC+ countries tomorrow. While the members of OPEC+, made up of 23 nations should meet in late November.

