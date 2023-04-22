Home » Oil to 5% Weekly Loss
Oil to 5% Weekly Loss

Oil prices are starting to close the week down, held back by economic uncertainty and the prospect of a still restrictive monetary policy, which continue to have a negative impact on the market.

Brent futures for June delivery are trading broadly unchanged at $81.2 a barrel, while WTI is broadly stable at $77.5 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Thursday and remain down more than 5% for the week.

