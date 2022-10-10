Oil prices are heading back after flying around 4% last Friday, leaping to a five-week high.

The purchase was triggered by the decision of OPEC +, last week, to launch the cut to the strongest offer since 2020, despite the markets’ concern about the arrival of a recession, in a context of runaway inflation and strong rate hikes by central banks. “Profit-taking is probably the main reason for the trend in oil prices today, following the hikes in the five sessions of last week,” commented Tina Teng, analyst at CMC Markets, according to the CNBC website.

OPEC +, an association between OPEC countries such as Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC countries including Russia, has reached an agreement to announce supply cuts of 2 million barrels a day.

In doing so, both the WTI contract prices traded on New York’s Nymex and Brent prices reported the second week of increases on a weekly basis, taking the gains, on a percentage basis, stronger since the month of March, rising respectively by 17. % and 11%.

Today, at around 7.40 am Italian time, the WTI contract drops by 0.86% to $ 91.83 a barrel, while Brent is back by 0.93% to around $ 97 a barrel.