Il oil price rose today, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, mainly due to further production cuts expected by OPEC+ and declining US oil inventories. These factors eased fears about global economic growth.

Brent and US crude both rallied more than 6% this week following pledges by OPEC and its allies, including Russia (known as OPEC+), to cut oil production dramatically . However, Thursday’s gains were capped by weak US economic data, which raised concerns about economic growth. Brent crude rose 0.4% to $85.30 a barrel, while US crude West Texas Intermediate it gained 0.4% to $80.93. There are no trades on Fridays due to the Good Friday holiday.