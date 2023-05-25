Home » Oil: US inventories in sharp decline
In the last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed a sharp decline in oil inventories.

Reserves are down 12.5 million barrels to 455.168 million units, compared with estimates of a 0.9 million barrel increase, according to Bloomberg. This is the biggest drop since November.

Gasoline inventories decreased by 2.05 million barrels, against expectations for a reduction of 1.165 million. Distillate inventories, which include heating fuel, were down 0.5 million barrels, versus an expected increase of 0.3 million.

Crude oil prices rose by almost two percentage points, with Wti at 74.3 and Brent at 78.2 dollars a barrel.

