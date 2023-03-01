







Grease high level oscillation adjustment

In February, the trend of internal and external disks and oils and fats was slightly differentiated. Yesterday, oil futures fluctuated and adjusted at a high level. The futures price in early trading was dragged down by the drop in international oils and fats overnight. After that, the price fluctuated within a narrow range under the high oscillation range formed in the previous period, and recovered part of the decline in late trading.

“In February, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, and the rate of interest rate hikes slowed down, but the Fed still maintained a hawkish attitude and continued to raise interest rates. The U.S. dollar index rebounded after touching the 100 integer mark. The US dollar/barrel is operating in a range. However, the recent impact of oil fundamentals has become prominent, resulting in a slight difference in the trend from crude oil.” Zhang Cuiping, an oil and oil analyst at Meierya Futures, told the Futures Daily reporter.

palmIn terms of oil, according to Guo Wenwei, an oil analyst at Huishang Futures, in early February, Indonesia began to tighten the export volume of palm oil, suspending the export quota of nearly 4 million tons accumulated by traders, and worries about tightening palm oil supply came back again. At the same time, goods were prepared before the Ramadan, and purchases from India and Bangladesh increased. Malaysia’s high-frequency export data continued to improve in February, while production was reduced as scheduled due to excessive rainfall and seasonal production cuts. According to the current production and export situation, Malaysian palm Oil will go out of storage again in February, providing support for the recent strengthening of palm oil prices. However, as palm oil in the producing area enters the seasonal increase period in March, and Ramadan stockpiling comes to an end, India also ushers in a bumper harvest of rapeseed, which will increase the crushing of rapeseed and reduce the import of other vegetable oils accordingly. Malaysian palm oil will once again face challenges Accumulated library pressure limits the rising space of palm oil in the external market.

“Although after Indonesia froze the quota before the DMO, it was rumored to revise the DMO, superimposed Malaysia’s forecast data will be destocked, driving palm oil up. However, the price of bulk oil in the Indonesian domestic market was also affected by the policy and stopped rising, which made the overall policy Tightening is expected to weaken.” Chen Jiezheng, an oil and oilseed analyst at Galaxy Futures, told reporters that although consumption during Ramadan has made palm oil consumption better, given the high domestic inventory and the arrival of 300,000 to 400,000 tons in February, as well as Indonesia’s Vegetable oil stocks continue to accumulate at a high level, and the future supply in sales areas is still relatively sufficient. However, the floods did not occur in the main production areas, so the impact on production is becoming smaller, and the current round of market is expected to continue to have limited upward momentum.

In terms of soybean oil, Guo Wenwei said that due to thesoybeanSlow harvesting progress and slow export have led to a year-on-year decrease in domestic soybean imports in February and March. Soybean oil supply is difficult to loosen. In the context of Brazil’s record high soybean production, whether shipments can be shipped on schedule has also become the focus of market attention. After the new grains are put on the market in March, they will encounter logistics bottlenecks, which may affect the supply rhythm.

In fact, domestic soybean oil is under the industry consensus of delayed arrival of soybeans and recovery of consumption. According to Zhang Cuiping, domestic oil mills purchased 14 million tons of soybeans from January to February, but the shipment volume was only over 9 million tons, mainly from the United States. Brazilian soybeans were delayed due to logistics constraints. In addition, in March, the oil refinery has completed the procurement of 10 million tons of soybeans, with a completion rate of 90%. However, due to the delay in arriving at the port, the soybean inventory of oil factories fell to 3.3 million tons, which is the lowest level since the beginning of the year. Many coastal oil factories are out of stock, reducing the operation rate of crushing or shutting down for maintenance.

“At present, due to the shortage of soybeans and planned maintenance, the operating rate of domestic factories has dropped significantly, the output of soybean oil has decreased, and the domestic catering demand has gradually recovered. The shipment of small and medium-sized packaged oil is still acceptable, and the accumulation of soybean oil has encountered obstacles. Last week, the inventory fell slightly, but Imported soybeans began to arrive in Hong Kong in large quantities in April, and the supply of domestic soybean oil will also improve with the increase in crushing, and soybean oil will maintain a near-strength and long-term structure.” Guo Wenwei added.

“U.S. soybeans are strong and the domestic market is weak, which has deepened the inversion of recent market profit. The arrival of soybeans in March may be tight, and inventory may be difficult to accumulate. The spot supply and demand are still tight. The spot market has not changed much, and the basis quotation is stable. Or slightly weaker, the overall transaction is sluggish, traders mainly execute the contract, and the terminal purchases more on demand.” Chen Jiezheng said that the current fundamentals of soybean oil are still improving, and it is expected that the supply will gradually become loose after March, but the amount of dumped storage And the rhythm will limit the overall increase and the trend of the basis difference. In the later stage, we need to focus on the impact of South American weather conditions on soybean production, as well as the arrival of domestic soybeans and the overall start-up situation.

In terms of rapeseed oil, a large number of domestically purchased rapeseeds continue to arrive in Hong Kong. In February, it is estimated that 480,000 tons will arrive in Hong Kong, of which 359,000 tons have arrived in Hong Kong in the first three weeks of February. The crushing capacity of rapeseed in factories has increased. The operating rate reached 44%. Guo Wenwei said that due to the increase in vegetable oil production, the inventory is also showing an upward trend. Overlaying the average monthly arrival of 100,000 tons of vegetable oil in China from February to April, the loosening trend of domestic vegetable oil is relatively certain.

Affected by looser supply, the basis of vegetable oil continued to decline. According to Chen Jiezheng’s analysis, the current basis in East China continues to fall, and the current quotation in East China is about 2305 contracts + 750 yuan/ton. Affected by the concentrated arrival of rapeseed in Hong Kong, the crushing volume remained high this month, and it is expected to continue to maintain a high level in the future. Due to the arrival of imported rapeseed oil and the start-up of the crushing plant, it is expected that the follow-up inventory will start to accumulate. Last week, the port inventory of vegetable oil accumulated slightly, and now stands at 192,500 tons, which is at an absolute low level in the same period, and the spot supply continues to maintain a relatively tight pattern.

“In the early stage, the profit of imported rapeseed and rapeseed oil opened up, and more rapeseeds arrived in Hong Kong in the future. Although the recent domestic market has been weak, the import profit of rapeseed oil has fallen slightly in recent days, but the amount of ships purchased in the early stage is still considerable, and the global supply of rapeseed The recovery pattern is relatively clear, and the supply pattern will change from tight to loose in the later stage. The current pattern of near-tight and far-loose will remain unchanged, the pattern of rapeseed harvest will remain unchanged, and the future supply is expected to become loose. It is recommended to continue to maintain rallies The idea of ​​selling short.” Chen Jiezheng said.

Zhang Cuiping believes that the market has high expectations for demand recovery. After the festival, downstream stocks will be stocked up in stages. Soybean oil stocks will not increase but will fall, and the basis trend will be relatively strong. However, the accumulation of palm oil is weak, operating at around 1 million tons, and the basis has stabilized. With the increase in the import of rapeseed and rapeseed oil and the increase in the crushing rate of coastal oil mills, the inventory of rapeseed oil rose to a high in nearly 3 months, coupled with the sell-off of the national reserve. Under the overall loose supply pattern, rapeseed oil futures prices are under pressure, which is weaker than soybean oil and palm oil. However, with the subsequent arrival of soybeans in Hong Kong, the supply increased, and the completion of the downstream phased inventory replenishment, soybean oil made repeated attempts to break through but failed, and the continued rebound momentum weakened. Soybean oil and palm oil are under pressure at the upper edge of the range, and there is a high probability that they will continue to oscillate in the short term, waiting for a new direction choice.

Two rice cakes hit a two-month low

With the harvest and bulk listing of soybeans in Brazil, US soybeans continued to fall to recent lows.Yesterday, the two meals in the internal market also fell with the external market. Daliansoybean mealThe main contract closed down 1.31%, hitting a two-month low. Zhengzhou rapeseed meal also set a two-month low, and the short-selling atmosphere in the market was strong.

Tao Chaohui, an oil and oil material analyst at Hongye Futures, told reporters that the main reason for the decline was the drag on the weak prices of related meals, especially soybean meal. Due to the increase in soybean production in Brazil, its export FOB quotation fell sharply, which led to a sharp drop in the cost support price of domestic soybean meal. , which in turn triggered a weakening of soybean meal prices, dragging down rapeseed meal.At the same time, the supply of cotton meal is also affected by domesticcottonThe increase in production has increased. Recently, the price of cottonseed meal in Xinjiang and Shandong has fallen with the price of cottonseed, which further promotes the weakening of rapeseed meal.

“Recently, the unilateral decline of domestic soybean meal and rapeseed meal is relatively large. The core reason is still the rapid weakening of cost-side factors such as US soybeans and international soybean discounts.” Chen Jiezheng analyzed that Brazil’s soybean harvest is gradually advancing, with good per unit yield performance And the huge output has brought greater pressure on the international soybean supply side. Although the soybean production in the United States and Argentina has been greatly reduced, the substantial increase in Brazil’s domestic production has made the global supply significantly looser.

The reporter learned that since November last year, the demand for US soybean oil has begun to show signs of weakening, and the US soybean crush has followed the decline, and US soybeans have relied more on strong exports. Chen Jiezheng said that with the successive listing of Brazilian soybeans, the disadvantage of US soybean discounts has begun to appear, and the export prospect is also turning pessimistic. The export inspection data released recently is lower than expected, and to a certain extent, it has fulfilled the expectation of weak exports. In addition, the just-released 2023/2024 U.S. Crop Planting Outlook Report also shows that the supply of new U.S. soybean crops has increased, and international soybeans have entered a cycle of accumulation.

“Because the market will face pressure from Brazilian soybeans to go on the market, domestic soybean meal may be weaker than US soybeans.” Deng Dan, an oil and oilseed analyst at Hualian Futures, said that domestic oil mills have indeed lost a lot in recent crushing profits, mainly because of domestic soybean meal The basis difference fell by a large margin. In the later stage, the weather hype in Argentina is over, and the pattern of loose supply in South America will become more and more obvious. A large number of domestic soybeans will arrive in Hong Kong, and the accumulation of oil factories will be reflected. Under the expectation of a substantial increase in Brazilian soybean production and the accumulation of domestic soybean stocks, soybean meal will not change the long-term downward trend.

Tao Chaohui also said that due to the FOB and cost decline brought about by the increase in Brazil’s production, as well as the relatively weak domestic demand, the US soybean export data is poor and the upward trend is weak. At the same time, the cost of domestic imported soybeans has weakened the support for soybean meal, and the bearish atmosphere in the soybean meal market has gradually become stronger.

In terms of rapeseed meal, according to Deng Dan, the global rapeseed yield is high this year, and the concentrated supply of domestic and foreign rapeseed to rapeseed has created a relatively bad news. According to the data from my agricultural products network, from January to February, the amount of rapeseed imported in coastal areas was about 1.335 million tons, which was a historical high. With the arrival of a large number of rapeseeds in Hong Kong, the operating rate of oil plants has also been greatly improved, and the supply of rapeseed has increased significantly, which has brought greater pressure on the price of rapeseed.

“The increase in the import of rapeseed has increased the supply of domestic rapeseed meal, and the increase in the supply of rapeseed meal itself is also one of the reasons for the weak price.” Tao Chaohui said.

“From the perspective of downstream demand, rapeseed meal is mainly used in aquatic feed and some duck feeds, and aquaculture will generally increase in volume in the second half of the year. Currently, aquaculture is in the off-season, and downstream demand is also difficult to effectively support the price of rapeseed meal.” Deng Dan said that the spot price difference between soybean meal and rapeseed meal is more than 1,000 yuan/ton recently, and rapeseed meal is more cost-effective than soybean meal. Feed companies will relatively use some rapeseed meal instead of soybean meal. She believes that against the backdrop of a bumper harvest of soybeans and rapeseed and an inability to increase downstream demand significantly, it is difficult for rapeseed meal to have an independent upward trend.

In Chen Jiezheng’s view, rapeseed meal has recently entered a stage of booming supply and demand, and the core reason is still affected by high imports and high price differences. Since February, the weekly delivery volume of rapeseed meal has basically remained at more than 70,000 tons, which has reduced the short-term arrival pressure. The off-season of the market is not short. However, with the recent rapid decline in the basis of soybean meal and the increase in the supply of miscellaneous meal, the demand for rapeseed meal itself is expected to weaken. Under the background of high supply, the pressure on storage will also increase, and the domestic protein market is relatively weak.

Source: Futures Daily

