OPCOM responded that the news of OK mirror collection is still full of uncertainties. The notice is currently for enterprises to fill in the information, whether to implement centralized procurement with volume and the details of bidding and bidding are yet to be determined.

The news that OK mirror plans to enter the provincial centralized procurement has stirred up the ophthalmic medical sector.

On October 27, many stocks in the ophthalmology sector fell sharply. Opcon Vision, the leading domestic OK lens company, fell by the limit of 20%. Aibo Medical fell by more than 12%, and fell 4.66% as of noon. Eye medical service companies were also affected. “Eye Mao” Aier Ophthalmology fell by more than 15% in intraday trading, and fell 10.84% ​​as of noon. Purui Ophthalmology fell by more than 11%, He’s Ophthalmology fell by more than 7%, and Guangzheng Ophthalmology fell by nearly 3%. Xingqi eye drops, which had attracted much attention because of the “myopia magic drug” atropine eye drops, fell nearly 6% in the intraday session, and fell 1.35% as of noon.

On the news, on October 26, the Hebei Provincial Medical Drug and Device Procurement Center issued the “Notice on Carrying out the Information Reporting of 20 Kinds of Medical Consumables Products”, indicating that it plans to organize the procurement of 20 kinds of medical consumables in the near future. Including rigid gas permeable contact lenses for orthokeratology (referred to as “orthokeratology lenses” and “OK lenses”). According to China Securities Journal, this is the first time that OK mirror has been included in centralized procurement.

Regarding the impact of OK mirror’s planned entry into centralized procurement on the company, on the morning of October 27, a reporter from The Paper contacted Purui Ophthalmology as an investor. Relevant staff said that the company’s optometry business accounted for a small proportion, and the impact was limited. The reporter noticed that according to the data disclosed in the semi-annual report of Purui Ophthalmology, the refractive project contributed the most to the revenue of Purui ophthalmology, followed by the optometry project, with a gross profit rate of 42.76%.

Aier Ophthalmology, which is also an ophthalmic medical service organization, also responded to the news of OK lens collection. According to the Securities Times, Wu Shijun, secretary of the Board of Directors of Aier Ophthalmology Department, said that everyone does not need to scare themselves, the “Notice” is only the first step – declaration, details of recruitment and investment, and whether it can be promoted is unknown. long distance. For Aier Ophthalmology, the optometry business accounts for about one-fifth of the volume, and the OK lens is only one of the products, and the company has a lot of room for maneuver.

OPCOM Vision is a leading enterprise in the domestic OK lens field, and the first listed ophthalmic high-tech enterprise in China. At present, its main business is the production and sales of hard contact lens products such as orthokeratology lenses and supporting care products. According to the 2022 semi-annual report, its rigid contact lens revenue is 346 million, accounting for 50.6% of its total operating income, and its gross profit margin is nearly 90%.

On the evening of October 26,OPCOM made an urgent response to the news of “OK mirror collection” on the interactive platform, saying that the news of OK mirror collection is still full of many uncertainties.

OPCOM said that the above notice is currently for enterprises to fill in the information, whether to implement centralized procurement with volume and the details of bidding and bidding are yet to be determined. The company will actively understand the situation and inform investors of the information that needs to be disclosed in a timely manner. The company cannot judge whether other provinces will follow suit.

Regarding whether the income of non-public ophthalmology and optometry service institutions will decrease after centralized procurement in public hospitals, OPCOM also said that the company is also unable to give a definitive answer at present. According to OPCOM’s analysis, orthokeratology lens products are personalized products with different grades of design and craftsmanship. At the same time, the clinical application of orthokeratology lenses is also a very service-oriented work, including initial inspection, try-on , adjustment, customization, monthly review, lens maintenance and many other services, the current price composition is actually the sum of products and services. After the public hospital medical insurance collection, the product price may decrease, but if each service is charged separately, the change in the total cost remains to be seen. Non-public ophthalmology and optometry service institutions may follow the differentiated business route of high-end products + high-quality services to form supplements and improvements.

In the above reply,OPCOM also mentioned that purchasing with volume is usually the amount that medical insurance promises to purchase and pay for the product for users. The normal result is that the volume will increase and the price will decrease. If fully implemented, it may have obvious consequences for the distribution agencies that provide products for public hospitals. For manufacturers, it depends on the combined effect of the positive impact of the increase in volume and the “negative impact” of the price drop (from a profit point of view), which cannot be judged at present.The number of young people with myopia is huge. If medical insurance pays for parents instead of parents, the number of users will be greatly increased.

It is worth mentioning that there is no necessary connection between whether a certain variety is included in medical insurance and whether it is purchased with volume. Taking dental implants as an example, the National Medical Insurance Bureau made it clear in the reply from the representative of Qiu Bingyu that dental implants should be included in the scope of medical insurance payment. Compared with fixed dentures, dental implants belong to a higher level of medical needs. From the current stage of the overall medical insurance system Judging from the development status, the public’s disease treatment needs, the level of medical insurance fund financing and the ability to resist risks, it has not yet been included in the scope of medical insurance payments.

Under the background of “dental implants are temporarily not included in medical insurance payment”, the centralized procurement of dental implant consumables is already in progress. On the evening of September 22, the Centralized Procurement Office of the Inter-Provincial Alliance of Oral Implant Systems issued the “Announcement of Centralized Procurement of Oral Implant Systems (No. 1)” through the official website of the Sichuan Provincial Medical Insurance Bureau, clarifying the procurement varieties and enterprises. Qualifications, scope of medical institutions, procurement cycle, procurement rules and other information.

Aibo Medical is the second mainland company that has obtained the listing license of OK mirror after OPCOM. The 2021 annual report shows that the revenue of Aibo Medical’s OK mirror business in 2020 will be 41 million yuan, which will rise to 107 million yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of nearly 160%. At the same time, the revenue contribution of OK mirror has also increased from about 15% in 2020 to 24.73%.

Regarding the impact of OK mirror centralized procurement, on October 27, the staff of Aibo Medical Securities Department told the surging news reporter that the policy was only released yesterday, and I still don’t know much about it. The specific disclosure or periodic report shall prevail.

The source of this article: The Paper, the original title: “OK mirror is planned to be included in centralized procurement for the first time, OPCOM will see the limit down! How big is the impact, companies respond intensively”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice and does not take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, views or conclusions contained herein are appropriate to their particular circumstances. Invest accordingly at your own risk.