MILANO – The assembly of Unicredit approves with a rather large majority, and equal to 69.10% of those present, the report on the remuneration proposed for top management in 2023, which will allow thead Andrea Orcel to increase the salary up to 30%passing from 7.5 million to a maximum of 9.75 million euros. The institute’s new incentive system for first level executives, which provides for “the recognition of a cash incentive and/or shares to be paid, conditional on the achievement of specific performance objectives over a multi-year period to selected resources of the UniCredit Group”, and will allow an increase of up to 20% for 900 employees, passed with 71.08% of the votes.

Padoan: “Active shareholders support our long-term vision”

Il president Pier Carlo Padoan, expressed “satisfaction with the support of the shareholders for all the proposals submitted to their vote and in particular for the new remuneration policy, designed to basically achieve two objectives: first, to strengthen our culture of performance and encourage excellence, second, to guarantee a total alignment of long-term interests between management and shareholders. We believe these principles are the best possible and reflect our ambition to be a benchmark for our industry.” The meeting, albeit held remotely, was attended by 68.88% of the share capital, “the highest shareholder participation for many years now”, notes the bank in a note. Unicredit he also wrote, regarding the new executive incentives, that “the vast majority of upvotes come from active shareholders, who share our long-term vision.” We mean the historical partners and those closest to the management, such as Blackrock, Small e Allianz, the only three present at the meeting with a package exceeding 3% among the 3,641 shareholders present. On the eve of the two market fund consultants, Iss e Glass Lewis, had advised to vote against Orcel’s new remuneration, judging it excessive also due to the fact that in 2021 the former UBS banker had joined Unicredit with a 5 million bonus not linked to objectives of any kind. The advice of the proxy advisors was evidently followed more by passively managed funds and with smaller stakes.

With the new criteria, Orcel will see the fixed part of the compensation, in cash, increased from 2.5 to 3.25 million. The variable, which until now was up to 5 million (one in cash), will now be in shares only, with deferred attribution until 2030, and equal to 4.25 million: but to collect the package, the company leader will have to achieve all the objectives the bank’s income (four fifths of the total) and the remaining sustainability objectives. In addition, there will be a package of another 2.25 million linked to “aspirational objectives”, much higher than the current strategic plan, which if exceeded will bring the total compensation for 2023 to 9.75 million. With the new compensation policy Orcel returns to distance his friend and rival Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo which in 2022 achieved a total compensation of 7.2 millionbetween the fixed portion and the deferred variable portion, in cash and in shares to be issued in the future.

Ok from the shareholders also to the repurchase of shares worth 3.34 billion

Much higher, and equal to 97.23%, the consensus of the shareholders to carry out the repurchase of Unicredit shares worth 3.343 billionauthorized days ago by Bce and that should start in days. “Just this week the Bce approved the repurchase of our shares, and it is a further sign of the good governance of this bank, especially in a critical and turbulent moment for the financial sector – he added in Padua -. We are focused on executing our strategic plan and will not lose focus. We will not be distracted by the exogenous context and market speculation: we have beaten all expectations and the direction we want to go is clear. The buyback of our shares demonstrates the strength of our business model. We achieved the best results of the decade and seven consecutive quarters of growth”.