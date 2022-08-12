On July 28, the first Hangzhou station of “Moka Foresight Human Digital Forum and Summer Product Launch” was successfully held. Moka invited Okey HRVP Geng Jian to share the theme. With the theme of “Talent Diversity and High-Quality Context Achieve Efficient Organization”, Geng shared how Okey uses a diversified talent strategy and consistent high-quality decision-making information environment and find more suitable organizational solutions. The following is a text arrangement based on the content of Geng Jian’s speech:

At the current stage, CEOs of small and medium-sized enterprises are more concerned about the management model of the enterprise. They try to learn the methodology and framework system of well-known enterprises, and are eager to sublimate the mission and vision of the enterprise, but whether they are eager to sprint or change, they must accept uncertainty. In this process, enterprises need to establish a trustworthy culture, based on candor, transparency and inclusiveness, to support the transformation and growth of enterprises. At the same time, HR should exercise its own responsibility to help the company find a real senior management team consisting of operators, professional experts, managers, leaders and value defenders, so as to lead the company to calmly respond to internal and external changes.

1. Three core organizational strengths

At this stage, on the basis of having a team, the following three core organizational capabilities are extremely important.

· Financial management ability

Geng Jian suggested that the CEO should look for financial personnel according to the pre-set scale of 3 billion when the company’s capital scale is 1 billion, to ensure that when the company’s capital scale expands, financing, investment and other links are in the correct rhythm.

· Strategic capability

This is a point that enterprises often overlook in the process of change, but what enterprises really need are talents with strategic capabilities.

· Management by objectives

The goal is clear, the steps are complete, and the company’s strategy can be implemented according to the prescribed plan, and it has the ability to achieve the goal of management.

In short, when the survival of the enterprise is challenged and the business is sprinting, organizational management is a thorny problem, and it will constantly remind us not to think about finding a “one-shot solution” and “the only best solution”. At this time, through a diversified talent strategy and a consistent high-quality context, the organization can find a more suitable solution and gradually improve the overall performance.





2. Multi-talent strategy

Talent precedes strategy

· Talent will bring reliable high and low limit

A high-level talent has experienced many theoretical practices, and may have stepped on many more pits than many business No. 1 positions at this stage.

· Talent stability

As a talent with countless practical experience, its output quality will be in a stable state.

· Talent creativity

For product and marketing enterprise organizations, creative talents are essential, and he will play a key role in the organization.

Therefore, it is necessary to let the business No. 1 and HR work together as a trader of human resources. In the process of building talent supply for the team, HR No. 1 must know the characteristics of the boss,Recruit talent that matches your corporate style. at the same time,Real executives need to get tension control.You can look at problems from the CEO’s standpoint, but you can’t lose your position, switch perspectives and control tension in different scenes. Be proactive and autonomous on the basis of compliance with company rules.

Diversity Talent Framework

At present, what enterprises need most is a diversified talent strategy, but the premise of diversity is a single culture, that is, a culture of frankness, transparency and tolerance. Two models can be mentioned here: one is personality diversity and the other is decision preference diversity.

· Personality Diversity Model

The four quadrants divide the models into different types, and different companies are in need of talents with diverse personalities to complement each other. Extroverted and dominant talents are matched with prudent knowledge-based talents to strengthen the bonding degree of employees and improve the influence and interaction of both parties.

· Decision preference diversity model

The model can be interpreted as human decision-making preferences can be trained. In the preference coordinate axis, the horizontal axis is the personal output, and the output represents the preference for thinking and divergence; the vertical axis is the personal input, and the input represents the preference for abstract information or concrete information. The lower right corner of the coordinates represents the thinking group, the lower left corner represents the tunnel group, and the upper left corner represents the action group.





Tunnel-type groups and dominance-type groups often have strong decision-making ability, but they are not careful enough about the source of information, and they are also lacking in observation of things. When appointing tunnel talents as management, it is necessary to train their role preferences. Similarly, when appointing other types of talents, it is also necessary to promote their strengths and avoid weaknesses through training.

3. High-quality context is the foundation for improving organizational efficiency

“Context，not Control”

As the company grows in size, how to improve organizational efficiency and cope with management challenges? From Netflix’s founder and CEO Reed Hastings, to ByteDance’s founder Zhang Yiming’s push,“Context，not Control”The management model of the company has achieved remarkable results in improving management efficiency and creating an efficient organization.

Specifically, what is Context and what is Control?Context refers to the collection of information needed for decision-makingincluding what is the principle, what is the market environment, what is the entire industry structure, what is the priority, what needs to be done, as well as business data and financial data.ControlIt includes committees, directives, decomposition and aggregation, processes, approvals, etc. Today, we should make the information needed for decision-making transparent and open to employees, rather than controlling information as a tool for power control.“Information is a resource, not a power.”

Why does the choice lean towards “Context, not Control”? This is because in the Control mode, CEOs often have successful experiences, but ignore the gap between abstract knowledge and concrete form, and often have disasters when implementing a grand top-down strategy. The Context management model adopts distributed computing and uses collective wisdom to allow more people to participate in decision-making.

Okey, which is transforming to intelligence, advocates the use of distributed decision-making under the context management model.

The core logic of this proposition is to accumulate enough talents under various uncertain circumstances, so that everyone can be in the same frequency state, actively work together on a matter, and formulate solutions with the highest priority and accuracy. Involve more people in decision-making and allow more ideas to emerge from the bottom up, rather than a purely top-to-bottom strategic breakdown.

Three principles make the context more optimized

A good context must be built around “being able to make decisions” as an absolute starting point. This ability to build is very important, but it is easy to be overlooked. It determines the individual’s work efficiency, and also determines the individual’s collaboration efficiency in the team. We have countless conversations every day in the enterprise. All conversations should have solutions and conclusions, rather than constructing dialogues for the purpose of drawing conclusions. Mastering the following three principles can make the context more optimized:

· What is it?

Good background information can allow the discussant to discuss the issue sufficiently, completely, and clearly enough, so that the other party can quickly understand your intention, and avoid ineffective communication that the other party cannot understand.

· Why?

Background information To add to why this happened, Toyota’s “5 WHY” method is recommended. Asking a few more whys will make others more aware of the true intent of the message, and let people clearly understand where the conversation is going.

· How to do?

Finding problems is easy, but solving them is hard. If there are only questions and no suggestions, the conversation will not be full enough. Dialogue needs to have a more mature idea and suggestion.





Okey, with a background in traditional manufacturing, had many problems in communication and collaboration. Since March this year, Okay has simplified and changed the way of communication. When the survey was conducted in June, many employees believed that the quality of the meeting had been improved.

What does Moka bring to Okey?

In Geng Jian’s view, Moka is not only a system for HR, but also a system for CEOs. Because the Moka system shows the work of the HR staff one by one, the CEO is no longer faced with a boring table, but with clearly visible specific items.





“Because I see, I believe”, In the development of enterprises, all kinds of information need to be seen and understood. Okeyben is a traditional enterprise. Because of the existence of Moka People, employees can get more context, and the CEO has also deepened the understanding of the HR work system. Because seeing it, everyone has a different feeling.





Organizational management is a thorny problem, it can keep us troubled, and there is no one way to find a one-time solution to the problem and a quick shortcut to success. Therefore, don’t feel afraid of difficulties, we must first clearly know what our company does, and build a senior executive team dedicated to the CEO, build a frank, transparent, and clear cultural foundation, and equip with higher-quality information processes to create the best quality for the company. plan.



