Olaf Scholz at the SPD federal party conference: The brain goes left

At least he doesn’t make a mistake: even on this special day he doesn’t want to be anything other than who he is – he remains objective, largely controlled and emotionally measured. “Only if we ourselves are enthusiastic can we also inspire others,” Oskar Lafontaine once famously shouted when he was still a Social Democrat, thereby rousing his comrades to a storm of cheers. A Sigmar Gabriel once spoke movingly about his mother, a single nurse. And Martin Schulz was able to remember the Social Democrats threatened by the Nazis in a way that brought tears to the eyes of an entire room. With Scholz, however, it is not the heart, but the brain that beats to the left.

Also read: Has the traffic light lost the trust of the business elite?

His speech begins far out in the world, at the war in Ukraine, and then, topic by topic, crisis by crisis, moves further and further inwards until at the very end, about Israel and the energy crisis, about asylum , welfare state and budget dispute, where the SPD and its self-image, which has matured over 160 years of party history, come into play. We then know why this man could become chancellor but never chairman of the SPD. But afterwards you also suspect why the ever-pervasive suspicion that he was not a “truly social democrat” (Scholz about Scholz) must have affected him deeply.

Share this: Facebook

X

