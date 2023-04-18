Oldtimer & History – News: AvD starts the season with the Klassikstadt

.

The Automobile Club of Germany (AvD) starts the season next Sunday with the Klassikstadt Frankfurt am Main. At the traditional classic car meeting, the club presents its range of services in the inner courtyard of the listed former industrial area. Not only friends of old and youngtimers on two or four wheels get a lot on offer. Information is provided on all services that ensure individual mobility.

Fans of classic sporty vehicles will receive more information about the AvD-Histo-Tour 2023, which this year from August 9th to 11th, starting from Bonn am Rhein, will not only inspire its participants with the route over picturesque little streets through the Eifel and Ardennes. The program includes four world-famous racetracks: the Grand Prix circuit of the Nürburgring, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the Circuit Zolder and finally the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The total distance will be around 850 kilometers, of which around 300 kilometers will be covered as part of 20 GLPs – some as secret target time tests. The official race for the German Classic Series is open to vintage and youngtimers built up to 2001. The entry deadline for the AvD-Histo-Tour 2023 is June 9th, 2023. A few of the limited starting places are still available.

Anyone who wants to try out what racing feels like in the classic city can chase various cars over AvD Histo Tour racetracks on the simulator. The representation on large color displays, bucket seats and feedback steering wheels give the driver a realistic impression of driving on the race track. Guests can also visit the “pit lane” on the second floor of the classic city. There are glazed storage boxes for historic collector’s vehicles, including a classic VW T1 “Bulli” from 1962 in the characteristic AvD paint finish. (aum)

