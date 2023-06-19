OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy

06/19/2023 Message Adult Adoption

| For an adult adoption, it is not enough that inheritance tax should be saved, that the adoptee should have a right of residence or that the adopter should be procured a cheap caregiver (OLG Oldenburg 14.11.22, 11 UF 187/22, retrieval no. 234357). |

A couple wanted to adopt their great-grandson U. The biological mother M of the U had agreed to this, but the AG and OLG rejected this.

An adoption must be morally justified. A strong inner connection is required i. S.e. parent-child relationship and a mutual duty to stand up for one another. This is the case here. However, the considerable age difference and the intact relationship between U and M speak against a parent-child relationship. Support can also come from natural family relationships. The aim here was to regulate the estate favorably.

Source: Issue 07 / 2023 | Page 110 | ID 49270174

