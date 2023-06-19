Home » OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy
Business

OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy

by admin
OLG Oldenburg: It’s not that easy

06/19/2023 Message Adult Adoption

| For an adult adoption, it is not enough that inheritance tax should be saved, that the adoptee should have a right of residence or that the adopter should be procured a cheap caregiver (OLG Oldenburg 14.11.22, 11 UF 187/22, retrieval no. 234357). |

A couple wanted to adopt their great-grandson U. The biological mother M of the U had agreed to this, but the AG and OLG rejected this.

An adoption must be morally justified. A strong inner connection is required i. S.e. parent-child relationship and a mutual duty to stand up for one another. This is the case here. However, the considerable age difference and the intact relationship between U and M speak against a parent-child relationship. Support can also come from natural family relationships. The aim here was to regulate the estate favorably.

Source: Issue 07 / 2023 | Page 110 | ID 49270174

See also  SEO on Amazon for more visibility and sales

You may also like

Car2X: Green wave in Munich

Pernigotti wins the case: the “Pepitas” are imitations...

Nice weather: Majority for Swiss climate protection referendum

Breton: car incentives are not used to have...

Shen Peng, CEO of Shuidi Company, was elected...

Haefner sells a good 8% stake to Peter...

Flying taxis, the Archer-Stellantis project becomes operational. The...

Silver’s prospects are brightening

Consumers no longer spend too much to make...

Tourism, expected over 212 million visitors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy