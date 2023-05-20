Olidata approves the financial statements, profit of 9.5 million after the agreement

The 2022 income statement shows a net profit of 9,550,765 euros, thanks to the positive effects deriving from the completion of the procedure of arrangement with creditors and the relative debt relief of the company. Shareholders’ equity as at 31 December was 10,594,506 euros, compared to the negative value of the previous year. And also the net financial position turns black again at 331,998 euros. These are the numbers in Olidata’s financial statements, approved by the Board of Directors.

With the start of the new industrial path, Olidata has taken off its role as a computer reseller to become the customers’ innovation partner, with the aim of accompanying them in the transition process digital in which the country is engaged. Based on the corporate operation that brought it back to the Stock Exchange, Olidata acquired 51% of Sferanet’s capital.

From a material point of view it was a reverse takeover. And that is why the comparative values, presented in the consolidated financial statements 2022 of Olidata, represent those of Sferanet and have no correspondence with the previous values. “It is with pride that I can say that the operation carried out in recent years has given rise to a recovery, and in this I want to continue to believe, invest and build for the future of the Olidata group”, commented the president of the company Cristiano Rufini .