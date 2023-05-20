Olidata closes 2022 with a profit of 9.55 million. The bills

Olidata closes 2022 with a profit of 9.55 million. Positive shareholders’ equity of 10.5 million

The IT company Olidata closed 2022 with a net profit of 9.55 million, recording the positive effects deriving from the completion of the composition with creditors procedure and the relative debt relief of the company. This can be read in the company’s note on draft financial statements and the group consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022 approved by the board of directors.

The equity of the company as of December 31, 2022 shows a radical trend reversal compared to 2021, recording a positive equity value of €10.59 million compared to a negative equity value of €8.03 million in 2021, due to the 2022 profit and the capital increase totaling 9.075 million. As at 31 December 2022, the net financial position of the company is positive and is equal to 331,998 euros as follows: net cash and cash equivalents of 932,067 euros and current financial payables of 600,069 euros. “It is with pride that I can say that the operation carried out in recent years has given rise to a recovery, and in this I want to continue to believe, invest and build for the future of the Olidata group”, commented the president Cristiano Rufini.

