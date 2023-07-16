Olidata closes the first half year since its return to the Stock Exchange: “Goals confirmed”

The half-year ended a few days ago in line with the industrial plan. The turnover target for 2023 has also been confirmed: 54 million with an ebitda of 2 million. But what maybe can be of interest more than Olidata, readmitted to Piazza Affari on 3 April, is his bet towards the future. Pursuing that idea of ​​becoming a national champion in technological sovereignty with cybersecurity, AI, big data and information technology.

Grow in the core business

“We have three years of significant growth ahead of us in Italy – assures the president Cristiano Rufini -. The digital transformation of the PA will involve integration of technologies and digital solutions in each company area and the beneficiaries will be companies operating in the IT world, such as ours. It will be then that we will have to prove that we are good, capable and productive”.

This doesn’t mean giving up on taking immediate satisfaction. Both in terms of dividends (“On which an analysis will be made with the financial statements in hand in a timely manner”, specifies Rufini), than in investments (“Right now we are evaluating different avenues”, he adds again). Olidata will give a sense of the growth path it wants to undertake with the formation of the new Board of Directors, which will have a transversal skill set, ranging from the world of energy to healthcare, to grow in the company’s core business.

Little steps

As for acquisitions, we look at both direct competitors and complementary lines. “The first 3 months after the listing were excellent – ​​confirms the top manager – but it is only the starting point. We have very high expectations and the prospects are all good. The share on the Stock Exchange is in a phase of consolidation, but in any case in a positive trend: “It was predictable after the rapid growth starting from the return of Piazza Affari”.

The results must therefore be looked at in a medium-term perspective: “Now it is important to invest everything possible to grow the structure”, assures Rufini. Managing to distinguish himself even with his own patents, on which he will fly the tricolor flag. “Once the numbers of the half-year have been consolidated we will have a clear line of what we have managed to do in these first few months – concludes the president of Olidata – the logic of small steps will always be the basis of our approach in the face of new challenges. But, I repeat, ahead of us I see only great room for growth”.