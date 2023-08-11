Olidata, Rufini confirmed as CEO, Peruzy will be the president

Today’s shareholders’ meeting gave life to the new Board of Directors of Olidata, appointing the new directors and approving the five the number of members. The BoD is composed as follows: Andrea Peruzy, Rufini Cristiano, Carlo De Simone, Milani Valentina, Madeo Antonella. The members of the Board of Directors were taken from both lists as per the by-laws in force.

The directors Andrea Peruzy, Carlo De Simone, Milani Valentina and Madeo Antonella declared that they meet the independence requirements according to current regulations. Together with the formation of the new BoD, it was discussed and approvedo to confirm the term of office until the approval of the 2025 financial statements and to approve the proposal relating to the total annual remuneration for each member of the Board.

