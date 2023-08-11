Home » Olidata, Rufini confirmed as CEO, Peruzy will be the president
Business

Olidata, Rufini confirmed as CEO, Peruzy will be the president

by admin
Olidata, Rufini confirmed as CEO, Peruzy will be the president

Today’s shareholders’ meeting gave life to the new Board of Directors of Olidata, appointing the new directors and approving the five the number of members. The BoD is composed as follows: Andrea Peruzy, Rufini Cristiano, Carlo De Simone, Milani Valentina, Madeo Antonella. The members of the Board of Directors were taken from both lists as per the by-laws in force.

The directors Andrea Peruzy, Carlo De Simone, Milani Valentina and Madeo Antonella declared that they meet the independence requirements according to current regulations. Together with the formation of the new BoD, it was discussed and approvedo to confirm the term of office until the approval of the 2025 financial statements and to approve the proposal relating to the total annual remuneration for each member of the Board.

See also  Xinhua Winshare: Shareholder Xinhua Publishing accumulatively increased its holdings of 53.08 million H shares | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Jianghua Yao Autonomous County Builds a 100 Billion...

Online consultation hours with Herisau software company

Pd, the current of the “Lettians” is born....

UBS repays all liquidity assistance to the federal...

Changsha’s “Crypto Hunan Army” Shines at 2023 Commercial...

Carrefour Italia, “black hole” for the French giant....

Shopping tourism increases by 10 percent

Eastern Swiss cheese loses in exports

Michela Murgia, respect for death but without military...

Apple should bite the bullet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy