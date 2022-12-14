Listen to the audio version of the article

With the prospect of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic appointment, the risk on the hotel front in the most famous ski resort in Italy.

The businessman

Manuel Faleschini, founder of Waycap Spa – a Venetian company with international leadership in the production of hats – has acquired the five-star Rosapetra Spa Resort in Zuel di Sopra, near Cortina D’Ampezzo, from Albino Ghirardon. The value of the transaction was not disclosed. A hotel with the ambition of becoming the point of reference in luxury hospitality and the fulcrum of events related to the world of fashion, national and international.

Like in Milan, where Faleschini bought the historic Palazzo Krizia in via Manin in 2020 – which will soon become a luxury hotel under a brand international fashion – also in Cortina the entrepreneur from Veneto has started a skilful recovery of the spaces.

The intervention

Specifically, the restyling works have restored the charm of the 33 rooms, including 10 suites for an investment of over 3.5 million euros, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Tofane. The structure – which also enjoys a generous Spa with indoor swimming pool – will also be the subject of an expansion with cottage with 5 and 6 bedrooms, made with Ampezzo wood, confirming the importance of sustainability in this project of contamination between the world of fashion and the environment of the Dolomites.

The target

«Relaxation, elegance and style will be the keywords of this real estate operation, hand in glove with the entrepreneurial activity that I have been carrying out in the luxury segment for twenty years – explains Faleschini -. While traveling 200 days a year around the world, I have decided to invest once again in Made in Italy, and in particular in my Region, Veneto, with the aim of creating contamination projects, in this case, with fashion» .