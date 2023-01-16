Listen to the audio version of the article

Warner Bros. Discovery encores TV rights for the Olympic Games. After having acquired them for 2018-2024 at European level, on the same scale the US media giant born from the purchase of WarnerMedia by Discovery announces that it has acquired the streaming and pay rights for the editions from 2026 (therefore the winter editions of Milan -Cortina) to 2032.

It is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that announces that all media rights in Europe for the four editions of the Olympic Games in the period 2026/2032 have been assigned to Warner Bros. Discovery and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The latter is a novelty compared to the previous round. Because the Ebu – which brings together various public and private operators in the television broadcasting sector on a national scale and which operates the Eurovision and Euroradio channels – was awarded the free rights (200 hours for summer, 100 hours for winter).

So compared to the previous agreement (where the Discovery group had acquired everything and then had to review the free to air), this time the CIO sold it directly to Ebu who will manage it with the various public services.

All this was made possible by the fact that following the tender published by the IOCs, the EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery presented a joint bid for the acquisition of the media rights in 49 European countries of the XXV Olympic Winter Games of Milano Cortina 2026, of the Games of the XXXIV Olympic Games of Los Angeles 2028, the XXVI Olympic Winter Games of 2030 and the Games of the XXXV Olympic Games of Brisbane 2032, as well as for the Youth Olympic Games of the period 2026/2032.

“We are delighted to have reached a long-term agreement with two of the world‘s leading media companies. The EBU and its partners will ensure an unrivaled experience across Europe, while Warner Bros. Discovery, through the recent merger of Warner Media and Discovery, represents one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world across all genres and across all platform,” says IOC President Thomas Bach.