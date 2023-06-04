Omar the killer of Novi repeats it, accused of violence against his ex-wife

Omar Favaro accused of assaulting his wife. New troubles 22 years after the Novi Ligure massacre

He is accused of violence against his ex-wife and abuse in the family Omar Favaroconvicted of the Novi Ligure crime. Erika e Omar they were 16 and 17 when in 2001 they massacred her mother with 97 stab wounds, Susy Cassiniand the little one Gianluca, the little brother who was only 11 years old. Now Omar, as he reports Republicis accused of sexual assault against the woman he married.

“Threats of death, beatings, physical and psychological abuse. “I’ll scratch your face with acid”, “I’ll send you to a wheelchair”, “I’ll make you a party”. Her head taken by the hair and approached dangerously at a lit stove.And a climate of constant fear, control, insults: “You suck”, “don’t get out of here alive”.

Objects thrown at him – the newspaper still reports – broken cell phones, the ban on calling the police. The woman was silent for a long time out of fear. And time has become her enemy. There prosecutor of Ivrea he tried to stop Omarasking for a precautionary measure: the prohibition of approach for repeated ones death threats. But the judge said no. The couple, in fact, in the meantime separated and, according to the magistrate, the danger is no longer present”.

“His past has nothing to do with it but it continues to haunt him and it must not be exploited as instead we are trying to do in an affair that happens to be born during a separation cause where the custody of his daughter is under discussion”, explains the ‘lawyer Lorenzo Repetti who has returned to assist Omar.

pm Valentina Bossi and the chief prosecutor of Ivrea Gabriella Viglione they appealed against the rejection of the measure. The file has now arrived at the Turin Review Court which will have to re-evaluate the actual risk situation that the victims are running.

Subscribe to the newsletter

