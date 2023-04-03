“Are you worried about the delays in the construction of the works linked to the Pnrr funds? We obviously monitor what is happening carefully, but I have to tell you that our customers are asking us to speed up deliveries and that there are several virtuous examples in Sicily. Surely the projects that pass through small Municipalities are in difficulty, while the Port System Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea thanks to the Recovery funds has already done important work, just as it cannot escape that already at the end of 2022 Rfi (Railway Network Italian, the Ferrovie dello Stato) had contracted out all the orders for the reconstruction of the railway sections of the island”. Talking is Joseph Russello, president and managing director of Omer, one of the leading industrial companies in Sicily. Omer has been operating for over 30 years in the sector of components and interiors for railway transport, supplying products with a high engineering content for trains and subways all over the world. Its customers include Trenitalia, Hitachi, Alstom, Siemens. In short, he lives “of” and “with” the infrastructures. This explains the importance of the Pnrr.

2022 – due to rising energy and raw material costs – was a complicated year for everyone. Omer overcame it managing to keep the numbers of the previous year and Russello’s words reveal the belief that the worst (macro prospects) is behind us and that the future depends on the ability to seize the opportunities that will come from the market.

President, the energy and raw materials price alarm is less pressing, now what worries you is the increase in interest rates?

“In general, the economy suffers from this, in our specific case I must tell you that we have a dynamics of payments and a financial situation that allow us to look at the decisions of the ECB with relative tranquillity. I am also satisfied with the closure of 2022 because despite all the known difficulties we have increased revenues (63.3 million, up 11% compared to 57.1 in 2021, even if the profit is down slightly), increased the workforce (today Omer can count on about 360 employees, the vast majority in the Carini plant in Palermo) and closed important contracts also abroad”.

The last in chronological order entrusts you with the decoration of the Parisian trains. More generally, around 55% of your production is destined abroad. Problems with Italy?

“Absolutely not. Our business by nature looks to multinationals and therefore to the opportunities that are opening up all over the world. Indeed I must tell you that we are particularly proud of our origins and we hope to be able to represent an example and a driving force for the development of other local industrial realities. In short, we have no intention of moving from Sicily. Having said that, the percentage you were talking about is not only correct but is destined to increase in the future”.

From an infrastructural point of view, couldn’t the Italian system do something more?

“Of course he could. And it is there for all to see that in the South, Sicily in primis, there are enormous shortcomings from the point of view of transport and connections. However, I also tell you that according to my experience, “the Freccia Rossa 1000” is the most efficient high-speed train in the world and that we have technological excellence of which we must be proud. For us, from a certain point of view, Italy has been a laboratory where we have tested some products in a positive way which we then also sold abroad. This too means creating synergies. And in any case, as I said, the internal market will remain central for us”.

I understand the territorial bond, but doing business in Sicily – the numbers show it – is difficult.

“The numbers are unequivocal. But we try to take the positive side of things and find remedies for the negative ones. We are fortunate to have the plants in Carini which is a few kilometers from the airport and to have managed to make up for the lack of a network of supplier companies by creating production and internal know-how which then allowed us to have added values ​​compared to our competitors. In a global world, organization counts and staying in Palermo cannot be considered a limitation”.

Environmental difficulties?

“If you refer to situations related to organized crime or the Mafia, I tell you that things have definitely changed compared to the past. The real handicap of Sicily is bureaucracy, the bad management of public affairs”.

Mal common for the whole country.

“Believe me it is worse in Sicily”.

Bridge over the Strait yes or no?

“Absolutely yes. Because the Bridge would obviously not only connect two regions, but Sicily and the South with the rest of the world. I also answer in advance the question on whether the island’s railways and roads need to be modernized first and then we can think of a mega-work like that of the bridge: no, I don’t think there are other priorities, the bridge should be built as soon as possible” .

You are listed, one of the very few Sicilian companies that has opened up on the Stock Exchange. Are you thinking of growing also by following the path of acquisitions?

“I won’t hide from you that we are looking around and that we have also identified some interesting companies both in Italy and abroad. The target is that of companies that strengthen us in some markets or that expand the portfolio of our products. Having said that, what guides us is prudence. We will take a decisive step only when we are sure of not creating imbalances”.

Is it possible that something will close as early as 2023?

“It’s possible, but I repeat we will never do anything just to follow the fashion of the moment. Any operation must first of all be functional to our business model”.