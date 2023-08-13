Home » Omnibus decree, furious Ryanair. The CEO: “Ridiculous decision on the price of flights”
The Italian government “couldn’t and shouldn’t have intervened. The decree, I don’t understand where it comes from, is in stark contrast to the European Union regulation 1008 which leaves the companies free to set prices. This is why Europe will sweep away the rules Italian companies, guilty of interfering with the market”. This was stated in an interview with ‘La Repubblica’ by the managing director of Ryanair, Eddie Wilson announcing that the company low cost Ireland will appeal to the European Commission because the decree interferes with the free market “and is illegitimate”.

“I’ll be honest: we feel mocked by this provision. First of all, on our merits. Ryanair it was decisive for the economic and industrial development of Italian regions forgotten for decades, including the islands. We have guaranteed them connectivity and well-being,” he points out Wilson. This year, he observes, “we will transport to Italy and from Italy more than 56 million passengers. You heard right: 56 million. And Ryanair’s success is based on a fundamental principle: to increase the seats available on the planes and, in this way, keep the very low rates. Now, however, the government is striking at the heart of this virtuous scheme” because “it links our summer fares to the average fare of each flight. In this way, it invites us to reduce our routes, when we usually increase them continuously. Fewer routes and fewer air seats will lead to a average price increaseand not to their bending”.

For the CEO of Ryanair the decree risks turning out to be an own goal: “It is illegitimate and illogical. If it stays like this, instead of opening a new route from any Italian city to Catania, we will fly more to Spain. Do you know where they are rejoicing over your decree? A Malta, Cyprus, the Canary Islands: they know that we will fly more towards them, rather than being prisoners in Italy. But you – excuse me – do you remember Alitalia“.

Certainly, he explains, “you will remember that Alitalia connected Sicily and Sardinia with Rome or Milan. Period. Then we arrived and we determined Trapani’s success from scratch, to give just one example. Now, flying to Trapani in November, as several people do, it costs very little. In the summer, when everyone wants to go to Sicily, it will cost more. This is the free market. But do you know who tried to fix prices instead of the market? The Soviet Union in 1917 And that didn’t work. Even at the Harry Potter School they understood that you need to increase the offer of a product in order for prices to decrease”.

