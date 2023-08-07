Omnibus decree, off the cap on fees for the bridge over the Strait. Stop algorithm for airfares

ROMA – Green light from the Council of Ministers to the “Omnibus Decree”, which includes rules ranging from the brake on expensive airline tickets to the derogation from the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for the remuneration of public managers for the members of the company that deals with the construction of the bridge on the Strait. A controversial provision, which arrives on the eve of the holidays and which passes very heterogeneous rules as emergency measures, despite the fact that for some time the Quirinale has been asking instead to abide by the constitutional provisions with regard to decree laws.

Bridge over the Strait: yes to higher fees for experts

Approved the derogation from the salary ceiling of 240,000 for the super experts who will work for the construction of the bridge over the Strait. It is a law strongly desired by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, to guarantee the involvement of the best professionals, about a dozen, according to what has been said in recent days.

700 million for the Microelectronics Plan

Some urgent measures of the broader National Plan for Microelectronics have been brought forward: approximately 700 million euros are allocated to the sector. They will be used to establish a higher tax credit for research and development in the semiconductor sector. Also co-financed is the Chips Joint Undertaking, a pilot initiative promoted through the Chips Act Eu, which will support all academic and industrial research measures in microelectronics.

Measures on taxis

For the taxi sector, the Asset Decree establishes that metropolitan cities, provincial capitals and municipalities hosting international airports can announce the extraordinary competition for new licenses, up to an increase of 20% compared to existing licenses, open to new operators, with a faster, more certain and simplified procedure, compared to the previous regulatory framework. On the other hand, the hypothesis of cumulation of definitive licenses is excluded. Similar simplifications and accelerations envisaged for the procedures relating to temporary licenses, extendable for 24 months. For the purchase of the taxis necessary for the exercise of the new licenses, the doubling of the Ecobonus is foreseen, the same benefit recognized to the NCCs. Finally, the double guide tool is de-bureaucratized to deal with tourist peaks with maximum efficiency and simplicity for operators.

Golden power, new special powers

New rules on golden power, to monitor the transfer abroad of particularly critical technologies, even when this transfer takes place within the group. The subjects on which the exercise of special powers is authorized are artificial intelligence, machinery for the production of semiconductors, cybersecurity, aerospace, energy storage, quantum and nuclear technologies.

