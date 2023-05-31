Omoda 5, the Chinese SUV produced by Cherry with a large screen on board

Listen to the audio version of the article

The offer of Chinese SUVs in Italy is ready to expand with the arrival of the Omoda 5, expected in December and produced by the Chinese manufacturer Chery. Unlike many competitors marketed exclusively in an electric version, as in the case of Byd Atto 3, the Omoda 5 will debut in a petrol version and later in an all-electric version with a range of around 450 kilometres.

Chery Omoda 5 size and interior

The dimensions of the Omoda 5 place it in segment C, thanks to a length of 4.5 metres. The style is characterized by the large grille at the front, while the sides and rear are a set of lines already seen. On board there will be a maxi screen of over 20 inches with horizontal development, consisting of two side by side 10.25” screens. In addition to connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the voice assistant and Over the Air updates, there are two stations for induction charging of smartphones. Complete the Adas equipment, with 16 devices present.

Omoda 5 electric and petrol

While waiting to know the official Italian price list, the Omoda 5 is marketed abroad in combination with the 1.5 liter 156 horsepower petrol engines and the 197 1.6 liter petrol engines, both with automatic transmission. The electric Omoda 5 could instead be powered by a 204 horsepower permanent magnet motor powered by a 64 kWh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of close to 450 kilometres.