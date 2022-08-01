Home Business On August 1, the net purchase of northbound funds was 2.398 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network
On August 1, the net purchase of northbound funds was 2.398 billion yuan

2022-08-01 15:15

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

On August 1, the Shanghai Index rose in early trading and fluctuated within a narrow range in the afternoon; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index showed strong trends, of which the ChiNext Index rose by more than 2%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21% to 3,259.96 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.2% to 12,413.87 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.37% to 2,733.74 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 993.9 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that the inflow of northbound funds accelerated in the afternoon, with a net purchase of 2.398 billion yuan throughout the day; of which, the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 893 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.505 billion yuan.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

