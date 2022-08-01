On August 1, the Shanghai Index rose in early trading and fluctuated within a narrow range in the afternoon; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index showed strong trends, of which the ChiNext Index rose by more than 2%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21% to 3,259.96 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.2% to 12,413.87 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.37% to 2,733.74 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 993.9 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that the inflow of northbound funds accelerated in the afternoon, with a net purchase of 2.398 billion yuan throughout the day; of which, the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 893 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.505 billion yuan.