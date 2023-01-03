Home Business On December 30, the “Agricultural Products Wholesale Price 200 Index” rose by 0.04 points from yesterday_Sina Finance_Sina.com
On December 30, the "Agricultural Products Wholesale Price 200 Index" rose by 0.04 points from yesterday

On December 30, the "Agricultural Products Wholesale Price 200 Index" rose by 0.04 points from yesterday

Department of Marketing and Information Technology, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, on December 30, the “wholesale price index of agricultural products 200” was 126.22, an increase of 0.04 points from yesterday, and the wholesale price index of “vegetable basket” products was 127.69, an increase of 0.05 points from yesterday. As of 14:00 today, the average price of pork in the national agricultural product wholesale market was 25.96 yuan/kg, the same as yesterday; beef was 77.09 yuan/kg, an increase of 0.6% from yesterday; mutton was 67.73 yuan/kg, an increase of 0.3% from yesterday;egg10.87 yuan/kg, down 0.3% from yesterday; white striped chicken 18.42 yuan/kg, down 2.0% from yesterday. The average price of the 28 key monitored vegetables was 5.04 yuan/kg, up 0.6% from yesterday; the average price of the 6 key monitored fruits was 7.23 yuan/kg, up 0.1% from yesterday. Crucian carp 19.05 yuan/kg, down 0.7% from yesterday; carp 14.12 yuan/kg, up 4.2% from yesterday; silver carp 9.68 yuan/kg, up 0.3% from yesterday; big hairtail 38.29 yuan/kg, up 4.1% from yesterday .

Today, among the 46 varieties monitored in the domestic fresh and live agricultural product wholesale market, carp, large hairtail, duck pear, lettuce and cauliflower have the top five price increases compared with yesterday, with a range of 4.2%, 4.1%, and 3.7% respectively. , 3.7% and 3.4%; the top five price drops are pineapple, ginger, white striped chicken, watermelon and wax gourd, with a range of 4.9%, 2.3%, 2.0%, 1.9% and 1.1% respectively.

