On January 1st, Germany’s gastronomy is threatened with the tax hammer

The sun terraces of the restaurants and cafés are well filled again, the yawning emptiness of the corona pandemic seems almost forgotten. But the situation in German gastronomy is bleak. Every ninth catering business is currently threatened with insolvency, reports the Handelsblatt with reference to the credit agency Crif/Brügel. According to this, the creditworthiness of 14,219 companies was at risk at the beginning of August.

In Berlin, too, those in government are concerned about their tight budgets. The state paid high subsidies during the corona and energy crisis – or foregone tax revenue. Money that the ministries are now lacking in their pots. In gastronomy, the following applies until the end of the year: When eating in a restaurant, only seven percent VAT is due instead of 19. The measure had been extended because of a feared energy crisis after the pandemic.

Many restaurateurs are on the brink

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the state loses around 3.4 billion euros in revenue each year as a result of the tax cut. With regard to the debate about an extension, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Finance pointed out on Friday that it was a temporary “measure to combat the crisis”. An extension must be decided in the parliamentary procedure. A decision on this could only be made “in the light of the tax estimate in November”.

Katharina Beck, spokeswoman for financial policy for the Greens, immediately dismissed the issue. “The budget situation is currently very tense and each individual measure must therefore be checked in particular for its urgency,” she told the Funke newspapers. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) did not even include the item in the draft budget.

“If there was a tax increase, 12,000 companies would go out of business”

If the return to the full VAT rate comes, this could become an existential threat for the many companies that are already battered. “If there were a tax increase, another 12,000 companies would go out of business,” said the general manager of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga), Ingrid Hartges, to the newspapers of the Funke media group. That would be a third of the number of companies that have already had to close because of Corona.

If you can still keep your restaurant, you have to ask the customers to pay: If the VAT increases, 95.7 percent of the companies feel compelled to increase their prices. According to Dehoga, by a whopping 15.5 percent on average. Without groceries, electricity, gas and staff, there would be no catering business – and all of that also became more expensive.

According to one, those who are particularly affected by the wave of closures Analysis of the consulting company Eagle Control small and medium-sized hotel restaurants, which are already financially unsustainable today without the accommodation costs. “As a consequence, many such companies will have to make a tough decision,” says senior advisor Philipp Nusser.

The money from the VAT is in demand

In Germany, only seven percent VAT is due for food to take away, in the supermarket or by delivery service – for consumption on site the full 19 percent. A look abroad shows that in 23 of the 27 EU countries there is no difference in taxation between food being sold at the takeaway or being eaten at the bar table at the bakery.

Both Finance Minister Lindner and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) were open to adjusting VAT rates during the election campaign. The political reality is different: while Lindner is already calculating the 3.4 billion euros for the next budget, Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens) would prefer to use the money to abolish taxes on climate-friendly plant-based foods such as fruit and vegetables.

By the time politicians in Berlin come to a conclusion, the restaurateurs will have cleared their tables from the terrace back inside. In the second half of September, the Bundestag will discuss an application for a reduced VAT rate, submitted by the Union parties. The tax estimate follows in November and finally a decision by the government. It remains unclear how many companies will be able to put their tables out again next spring.