Every AI Alert:At 16:00 on July 26, Beijing time, the Hang Seng Index closed up 342.94 points, or 1.67%, at 20905.88 points; the State-owned Enterprises Index closed up 108.1 points, or 1.53%, at 7185.19 points; the red chip index closed up 41.37 points Points, an increase of 1.12%, to close at 3750.19 points. The net inflow of southbound funds was HK$1.012 billion that day.
(Reporter Chen Pengcheng)
Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.
