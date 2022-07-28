Home Business On July 27, the financing balance was 1,530.977 billion yuan, an increase of 3.933 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day | Daily Economic News
Business

On July 27, the financing balance was 1,530.977 billion yuan, an increase of 3.933 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day | Daily Economic News

by admin
On July 27, the financing balance was 1,530.977 billion yuan, an increase of 3.933 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day | Daily Economic News

Every time an AI alert is sent,According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of July 27, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,630.747 billion yuan, an increase of 4.368 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,530.977 billion yuan, which was higher than the previous trading day. An increase of 3.933 billion yuan in the first trading day. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 884.007 billion yuan, an increase of 2.001 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 746.739 billion yuan, an increase of 2.367 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On July 27, a total of 1,124 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 43 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, Youfang Technology, Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway, and Hailiang shares ranked the top three, accounting for 28.92%, 28.52%, and 21.25%, respectively.

In terms of the net purchase amount of financing funds, a total of 13 stocks have a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan. Among them, Kweichow Moutai, GEM, and Sanhua Zhikong ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 382 million yuan, 225 million yuan, and 2.18 billion yuan respectively. billion.

(Reporter Zhang Yangyun)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.

See also  Yunda Shares: Income from express service business increased by 28.02% year-on-year in January _ Securities Times


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

You may also like

USA: Democrats announce $ 369 billion climate deal

Rai, properties for sale for 200 million

up to date! The Industrial and Commercial Bank...

The point on UniCredit in the quarterly Day...

Lombard industry does not stop

Economic expectations in the EU and the Eurozone...

After the financial report exploded, Zuckerberg mentioned again:...

M&A in the skies: JetBlue snatches Spirit Airlines...

Cainiao Upgrades “End-to-End” Contract Performance Service and Launches...

Strada dei Parchi, the TAR confirms the suspension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy