According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of July 27, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,630.747 billion yuan, an increase of 4.368 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,530.977 billion yuan, which was higher than the previous trading day. An increase of 3.933 billion yuan in the first trading day. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 884.007 billion yuan, an increase of 2.001 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 746.739 billion yuan, an increase of 2.367 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On July 27, a total of 1,124 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 43 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, Youfang Technology, Nanjing-Shanghai Expressway, and Hailiang shares ranked the top three, accounting for 28.92%, 28.52%, and 21.25%, respectively.

In terms of the net purchase amount of financing funds, a total of 13 stocks have a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan. Among them, Kweichow Moutai, GEM, and Sanhua Zhikong ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 382 million yuan, 225 million yuan, and 2.18 billion yuan respectively. billion.

(Reporter Zhang Yangyun)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



