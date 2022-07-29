Every AI Alert:At 15:00 on July 29, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 29.34 points, or 0.89%, at 3253.24 points, with a turnover of 410.553 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index closed down 161.8 points, or 1.3%, at 12266.92 point, with a turnover of 604.184 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index closed down 35.45 points, or 1.31%, at 2670.45 points, with a turnover of 201.617 billion yuan; the CSI 300 closed down 55.57 points, or 1.32%, at 4170.1 points, The turnover was 253.199 billion yuan. The net outflow of northbound funds was 1.719 billion yuan on that day.
The top five industries with increases are wind power equipment 2.65%, glass fiber 2.54%, power equipment 1.75%, auto parts 1.68%, and power grid equipment 1.32%.
The top five industries with a decline are tourism hotels -3.05%, medical services -2.75%, winemaking industry -2.37%, aerospace -2.36%, and airports -2.24%.
(Reporter Wang Hanli)
