Every AI Alert:At 15:00 on July 29, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 29.34 points, or 0.89%, at 3253.24 points, with a turnover of 410.553 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index closed down 161.8 points, or 1.3%, at 12266.92 point, with a turnover of 604.184 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index closed down 35.45 points, or 1.31%, at 2670.45 points, with a turnover of 201.617 billion yuan; the CSI 300 closed down 55.57 points, or 1.32%, at 4170.1 points, The turnover was 253.199 billion yuan. The net outflow of northbound funds was 1.719 billion yuan on that day.

The top five industries with increases are wind power equipment 2.65%, glass fiber 2.54%, power equipment 1.75%, auto parts 1.68%, and power grid equipment 1.32%.

The top five industries with a decline are tourism hotels -3.05%, medical services -2.75%, winemaking industry -2.37%, aerospace -2.36%, and airports -2.24%.

(Reporter Wang Hanli)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



