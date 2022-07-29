Home Business On July 29, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed down 0.89%, the ChiNext Index fell 1.31%, and the net outflow of northbound funds on the day was 1.719 billion yuan | Daily Economic News
Business

On July 29, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed down 0.89%, the ChiNext Index fell 1.31%, and the net outflow of northbound funds on the day was 1.719 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

by admin
On July 29, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed down 0.89%, the ChiNext Index fell 1.31%, and the net outflow of northbound funds on the day was 1.719 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

Every AI Alert:At 15:00 on July 29, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 29.34 points, or 0.89%, at 3253.24 points, with a turnover of 410.553 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index closed down 161.8 points, or 1.3%, at 12266.92 point, with a turnover of 604.184 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index closed down 35.45 points, or 1.31%, at 2670.45 points, with a turnover of 201.617 billion yuan; the CSI 300 closed down 55.57 points, or 1.32%, at 4170.1 points, The turnover was 253.199 billion yuan. The net outflow of northbound funds was 1.719 billion yuan on that day.

The top five industries with increases are wind power equipment 2.65%, glass fiber 2.54%, power equipment 1.75%, auto parts 1.68%, and power grid equipment 1.32%.

The top five industries with a decline are tourism hotels -3.05%, medical services -2.75%, winemaking industry -2.37%, aerospace -2.36%, and airports -2.24%.

(Reporter Wang Hanli)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Rare in history!Dozens of A-share listed companies intensively publish monthly reports

You may also like

Stellantis, Imparato: Alfa Romeo reaches full 2021 profit...

Saras returns to the positive with € 300.5...

Christian Louboutin Road Boting Beauty JD.com official flagship...

Just Eat, the trade unions: an agreement reached...

New record inflation in the Eurozone will prompt...

GDP, Treasury: robust growth despite a very difficult...

Intesa Sanpaolo, extraordinary aid to employees: 500 euros...

Emotions on the street with the 400 horsepower...

Ex Gkn: Iris Lab is born, a consortium...

up to date! Agricultural Bank of China issues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy