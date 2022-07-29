Every AI Alert:At 11:30 on July 29, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 23.72 points, or 0.72%, to close at 3,258.86 points in early trading, with a turnover of 248.367 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 129.58 points, or 1.04%, to close at 12,299.14 points. , with a turnover of 374.005 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index fell 29.12 points, or 1.07%, to close at 2676.78 points, with a turnover of 124.723 billion yuan; CSI 300 fell 46.04 points, or 1.09%, to close at 4179.63 points, with a turnover of 1496.7 billion.

The top five industries that increased were wind power equipment 3.26%, power grid equipment 1.96%, glass fiber 1.89%, power equipment 1.68%, and auto parts 1.36%.

The top five industries with a decline are aviation and airports -2.54%, tourism hotels -2.46%, aerospace -2.38%, brewing industry -2.09%, and shipbuilding -2.09%.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

