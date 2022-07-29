Every AI Alert:At 11:30 on July 29, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 23.72 points, or 0.72%, to close at 3,258.86 points in early trading, with a turnover of 248.367 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 129.58 points, or 1.04%, to close at 12,299.14 points. , with a turnover of 374.005 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index fell 29.12 points, or 1.07%, to close at 2676.78 points, with a turnover of 124.723 billion yuan; CSI 300 fell 46.04 points, or 1.09%, to close at 4179.63 points, with a turnover of 1496.7 billion.
The top five industries that increased were wind power equipment 3.26%, power grid equipment 1.96%, glass fiber 1.89%, power equipment 1.68%, and auto parts 1.36%.
The top five industries with a decline are aviation and airports -2.54%, tourism hotels -2.46%, aerospace -2.38%, brewing industry -2.09%, and shipbuilding -2.09%.
(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)
Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.
Copyright Notice
1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.
2
Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.
3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.