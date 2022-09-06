Original title: On-line discount tickets launch new combination products, Universal Studios Beijing anniversary warm-up

Beijing Business News(Reporter Wu Qiyun) Beijing Universal Resort, a new landmark of Beijing’s cultural tourism, has launched preferential activities to attract tourists on the occasion of its first anniversary. On September 5th, according to news from Universal Beijing Resort, as the first anniversary of the opening of Universal Beijing Resort is approaching, the park will launch a series of anniversary celebration activities, including not only limited-time and limited discount tickets, but also the first-anniversary new product combination package. .

It is reported that from September 13th to 30th, 2022, Universal Beijing Resort will launch a limited number of designated 1.5-day tickets for the first anniversary of Beijing Universal Studios, three tickets on non-designated days, and Universal Beijing Resort’s first anniversary holiday package. Among them, the discount rate for the designated 1.5-day tickets for the first anniversary of Universal Studios Beijing is about 25% of the existing designated 1.5-day ticket price, and the discount for three tickets on non-designated days is close to 50% of the price of three designated single-day tickets.

In the past summer, Universal Beijing Resort has become one of the most popular cultural and tourism destinations in Beijing. According to Qunar Big Data, after the reopening of Universal Studios Beijing in late June, the search popularity instantly increased by 6 times, rushing to the No. 1 scenic spot in the country. At the end of July, according to data from Meituan, the popularity of Universal Beijing Resort has increased rapidly in the past week, increasing by nearly 5 times compared with the end of June, making it a popular check-in place for Meituan. Among them, the search volume of Beijing Universal City Avenue has skyrocketed nearly 5 times month-on-month since July, and Jumbo Seafood, Piye Coffee and Xifenglou·Zhenxuan are the top three merchants in the City Avenue in terms of search calorie value.

In addition, Universal Beijing Resort also launched a new combination package for the first anniversary event. It is understood that this time, Universal Beijing Resort has launched two types of holiday packages for celebrating the first anniversary of the celebration, including hotel accommodation, breakfast, 1.5-day tickets and early entry benefits for tourists. .

In the opinion of industry experts, Universal Beijing Resort is launching preferential activities and packages on the occasion of its first anniversary. The purpose is to warm up and build momentum for the following activities, attract more consumers with new products, and further compete for more Large cultural tourism market share.

Throughout the first anniversary of the opening of Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Beijing Resort is also constantly innovating and launching seasonal products and activities. Not only that, as a new landmark of Beijing's cultural tourism, the spillover effect of Universal Beijing Resort is becoming more and more obvious. Earlier, Liu Yun, deputy director of the Tongzhou District Cultural Tourism Zone Administration, introduced that under the strong drive of Universal Resort, in 2021, the income of the cultural, sports and entertainment industries in Tongzhou District above designated size will increase by 367.4% year-on-year, and the income of the accommodation industry will increase by 122.6%. It can be seen that Universal Beijing Resort will further contribute to the construction of Beijing as an international consumption center and play an increasingly important role in the development of the city's sub-center.

