On Monday: Verdi is calling on Brandenburgers to go on warning strikes in daycare centers and nursing homes in parts of Brandenburg

The Verdi union has called on more than 600 employees in nursing homes and daycare centers in parts of Brandenburg to go on a full-day warning strike on Monday.

In the Uckermark, five day care centers and the outpatient care and day care of the people’s solidarity were affected, Verdi announced on Sunday. In Bernau it is about the senior center “Regine Hildebrandt” and in Senftenberg about the residential park “Lausitzer Seenland”. The five daycare centers run by Volkssolidarität Uckermark remained closed, while emergency care for outpatient and inpatient care was ensured in the senior citizens’ facilities in Bernau and Senftenberg.

A rally is planned in Bernau. The union wants to put pressure on employers with the warning strikes in the current bargaining round. Around 3,500 employees from 29 Brandenburg welfare companies and associations were covered by Verdi collective agreements.

According to the union, three rounds of negotiations in May and June had gone without a result. From January 1, 2024, Verdi is calling for the collective bargaining regulations and wages to be aligned with the collective bargaining agreement for the public sector and for inflation compensation to be paid for 2024.

Around 300 people have been called to the warning strike at Volkssolidarität Oberhavel-Uckermark, around 200 at the non-profit society for elderly and disabled care mbH (GGAB) in Bernau and around 160 people at ASB nursing home in Senftenberg-Brieske.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, June 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m

