The conclusions of the European Council

And Interim European Council, at least on the hottest topics from an economic point of view: state aid and the common European fund. The summary of a River Council, which ended last night after 2 am, certifies, once again, the rapprochement of Paris and Berlin especially on the easing of the rules for state aid. An axis which, by exploiting the greater wealth and lower debt of France and Germany, risks causing the fragmentation of the market thanks to their superior ability to intervene on behalf of companies.

A danger that Italy and the Meloni government are trying to avert, reiterating the importance of the single market and pushing for a comprehensive deal that also includes greater flexibility of the European funds already allocated to counter the risk of fragmentation. Not to mention the desire to create a new European Fund for sovereignty which makes Berlin and frugal countries turn up their noses above all.

State aid must not undermine the integrity of the single market

What is certain is that no decision has been taken and that the key stage will be the next European Council at the end of March. On the topic state aidin its conclusions, the European Council writes that “procedures must be made simpler, faster and more predictable and must make it possible to rapidly provide targeted, temporary and proportionate support”. Aid that “also through tax credits” must be granted to “strategic sectors for the green transition that suffer the negative impact of foreign subsidies or high energy prices”.

However, it is also specified that, in loosening the links of state aid “great attention should be paid to maintaining the competitiveness of SMEs” and is defined “necessary” to maintain the “integrity of the single market and the level playing field within it”.

Yes to flexibility on the funds allocated, coldness on the new debt

And to avoid fragmentation, considering the various spending possibilities of the European states, the emphasis is placed on the flexibility in the use of the Community funds already allocated. “Existing EU funds should be used more flexibly and options to facilitate access to finance should be explored”, is written in the conclusions. A concession to the Italian authorities in exchange for a nod to the Franco-German requests.

Much more neutral, however, are the references toissuing a new European Sovereignty Fund. While acknowledging that “both public and private investment is needed to fill the investment gaps that undermine growth”, the European Council appears cold in its conclusions on the promise made by the European Commission to put forward a proposal by the summer. In fact, the Council limits itself to “acknowledging” of the thing, a sign of how a common vision is still far from being achieved.