Selectivity and medium-term time horizon. These are the two main factors for those who want to invest in the Italian market in this delicate socio-economic phase for the Bel Paese. This is highlighted in the monthly column “Italian times” by Massimo Trabattoni, Head of Italian Equity in Kairos.

“The resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi marks a turning point for the country – the expert begins – Draghi ensured international credibility both in terms of negotiations with the European Commission and for the fulfillment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. In the new political context, which will lead to the elections at the end of September, it will be essential to try to understand the positions of the parties regarding the next European Stability Law and the execution of the remaining goals of the PNRR and, more generally, attitudes towards Europe and the common currency “.

“In any case, the Draghi management will accompany the country until the outcome of the elections and will continue to act also on non-traditional matters (PNRR), thus making the situation more positive than initially assumed. However, the future depends on the outcome of the polls – continues Trabattoni – A phase of uncertainty thus opens up which, in an already strongly tried economic context, does not help. The electoral campaign will generate further uncertainty and it will then be necessary to understand whether a governable country will come out of the polls or not. Although the lack of visibility does not allow for great rises in the short term, it is also true that the drop in prices since the beginning of the year guarantees a sort of floor on the already very depressed share prices “.

“Where will we see the impacts? The stocks linked to internal dynamics will suffer the most, those linked directly or indirectly to the Italian economic trend. Among these we think of the banks, which tend to lend capital to Italian companies – highlights the manager of Kairos – If the latter were to go into difficulty, the issue of non-performing loans. In favor of the banks, however, there is a trend of rising rates by the European Central Bank, even if the prospective risk of the cost of credit in some cases and the impact of exposure to BTPs in others, are variables that make the banking sector a particularly sensitive sector to the current economic context“.

“The European Central Bank also confirmed the rise in interest rates by 50 basis points, given the inflation on energy and food prices. This rally was not only higher than the 25 points the market had expected, but it will likely be the first in a series as Lagarde has already announced a further 0.25% increase to be confirmed in the next session. At the same time, however, a new monetary policy instrument was also announced, the TPI or Transmission Protection Instrument. This mechanism, highly anticipated by investors, should serve to bring stability to the yields of the government bonds of member countries. On the other hand, however, activation criteria were highlighted in the press release of the ECB that denote a certain conditionality and quantitative limits that could therefore invalidate its effectiveness, making it a less impactful tool than the “whatever it takes” of Draghian memory ” .

“We are facing a difficult period, but we must consider that in this phase any problems related to Italy could affect the whole of Europe – continues the expert – For all these reasons we remain very cautious and selective on Italian equities, privileging quality companies , with good fundamentals, with pricing power and with international leadership, which at the moment pay for being listed in Italy. It will be crucial to carefully follow the quarterly reports of the second quarter. Companies present to analysts with estimates that have already been cut, but risk a further reduction below consensus given the sharp rise in costs. It will therefore be important to understand the trend in orders given the clear slowdown in the economic cycle ”.

“Observing the market by making a careful selection that goes to choose quality on the Italian market, with a view to being a little longer and not only looking at October, but at least at 12 months, could bring extremely interesting results in line with the returns from other European areas – concludes Trabattoni – If you pursue a goal that is not limited to a few months, this is probably a time when you can make some differences in returns for the next few years. The Italian economy is full of leading global companies in market niches, with strong pricing power and these are the ones to be favored. Any brightening at the macroeconomic level such as a possible respite of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, a return of inflation, an improvement in the state of the global supply chain or a slowdown in the economic cycle that is less severe than expected could lead to rebounds of the whole sector global equity, also taking Italian shares with it “.