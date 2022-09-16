Home Business On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices are released, netizens bluntly say that the cheap is not enough for air tickets – Fast Technology
On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices are released, netizens bluntly say that the cheap is not enough for air tickets

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices are released, netizens bluntly say that the cheap is not enough for air tickets – Fast Technology

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices released, netizens bluntly said that the cheap is not enough

On September 16th, Apple officially launched the iPhone 14 mobile phone today. If you pre-ordered the first batch, most people can get it as soon as possible. Of course, you can also go to the offline store to pick it up.

For the iPhone 14, what everyone is most concerned about is the price of the National Bank, of course, the cheaper Hainan duty-free version. The specific announced prices are as follows:

iPhone14

128GB is priced at 5689 yuan, which is 310 yuan less than the official original price

256GB is priced at 6459 yuan, which is 440 yuan less than the official original price

The price of 512GB is 8089 yuan, which is 610 yuan less than the official original price

iPhone14 Pro

128GB is priced at 7749 yuan, which is 250 yuan less than the official original price

256GB is priced at 8629 yuan, which is 270 yuan less than the official original price

The price of 512GB is 10369 yuan, which is 330 yuan less than the official original price

1TB is priced at 12,119 yuan, which is 310 yuan less than the official original price

iPhone14 Pro Max

128GB is priced at 8719 yuan, which is 280 yuan less than the official original price

256GB is priced at 9599 yuan, which is 300 yuan less than the official original price

512GB is priced at 11,349 yuan, which is 350 yuan less than the official original price

1TB is priced at 13,089 yuan, 410 yuan less than the official original price

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version of iPhone14 series prices released, netizens bluntly said that the cheap is not enough

This has also aroused heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens said that the cheapness is far less powerful than expected, and even a ticket is not enough, it is really not worthwhile to buy it in person.

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version of iPhone14 series prices released, netizens bluntly said that the cheap is not enough

Users who go to buy duty-free goods should also know that passengers who leave Hainan Island by plane, train, or ship can enjoy the imported goods purchased by shopping in designated duty-free shops, and then picking up the goods in designated areas of airports, railway stations, and ports and wharfs to leave the island. product tax-free policy. The exempted taxes are customs duties, import value-added tax and consumption tax.

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices released, netizens bluntly said that the cheap is not enough

Although there is no limit to the number of purchases, the purchase limit is limited to 100,000 per person, the purchase of cosmetic products is limited to 30 pieces, and the purchase of 4 mobile phones is required, but you need to be at least 16 years old and hold a valid ID card (domestic tourists hold a resident ID card).

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices released, netizens bluntly said that the cheap is not enough

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Snowflake

