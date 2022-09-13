Every AI Alert:At 15:00 on September 13, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.75 points, or 0.05%, at 3,263.8 points, with a turnover of 339.022 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 45.68 points, or 0.38%, at 11,923.47 point, with a turnover of 432.329 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index closed up 2.41 points, or 0.09%, at 2550.63 points, with a turnover of 129.128 billion yuan; the CSI 300 closed up 17.32 points, or 0.42%, at 4111.11 points, The turnover was 218.521 billion yuan. The net inflow of northbound funds on that day was 3.971 billion yuan.

The top five industries with increase are precious metals 3.5%, aerospace 2.9%, automobiles 2.68%, mining industry 2.65%, agriculture, animal husbandry, feeding and fishing 1.87%.

The top five industries with a decline are real estate development -2.09%, power industry -2.03%, gas industry -1.64%, coal industry -1.59%, and medical service -1.18%.

(Reporter Wang Hanli)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



