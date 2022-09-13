Home Business On September 13, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed up 0.05%, the ChiNext Index rose 0.09%, and the net inflow of northbound funds that day was 3.971 billion yuan | Daily Economic News
Business

On September 13, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed up 0.05%, the ChiNext Index rose 0.09%, and the net inflow of northbound funds that day was 3.971 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

by admin
On September 13, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed up 0.05%, the ChiNext Index rose 0.09%, and the net inflow of northbound funds that day was 3.971 billion yuan | Daily Economic News

Every AI Alert:At 15:00 on September 13, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.75 points, or 0.05%, at 3,263.8 points, with a turnover of 339.022 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 45.68 points, or 0.38%, at 11,923.47 point, with a turnover of 432.329 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index closed up 2.41 points, or 0.09%, at 2550.63 points, with a turnover of 129.128 billion yuan; the CSI 300 closed up 17.32 points, or 0.42%, at 4111.11 points, The turnover was 218.521 billion yuan. The net inflow of northbound funds on that day was 3.971 billion yuan.

The top five industries with increase are precious metals 3.5%, aerospace 2.9%, automobiles 2.68%, mining industry 2.65%, agriculture, animal husbandry, feeding and fishing 1.87%.

The top five industries with a decline are real estate development -2.09%, power industry -2.03%, gas industry -1.64%, coal industry -1.59%, and medical service -1.18%.

(Reporter Wang Hanli)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  BTp Futura, minimum guaranteed rates defined. It starts at 0.75% and closes with 2%

You may also like

Mps: title rally makes an encore up to...

Honda, over 10 electric motorcycles by 2025

Mate 60 can be expected news that Huawei’s...

The ebike conquers the market: overtaking on the...

There is no good support for the domestic...

Superbonus and credit transfer: this is what the...

The cost-side support can still be expected to...

Superbonus, there is an agreement on the Aid...

The weaving mill’s inventory is gradually released, and...

Sesa: double-digit growth in both revenues and EBITDA....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy