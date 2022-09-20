Every AI Alert:At 11:30 on September 20, Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 14.27 points, or 0.46%, to close at 3129.87 points in early trading, with a turnover of 169.587 billion yuan; the Shenzhen Component Index rose 97.5 points, or 0.87%, to close at 11304.54 points , with a turnover of 251.706 billion yuan; the ChiNext Index rose 24.62 points, or 1.05%, to close at 2,375.0 points, with a turnover of 77.827 billion yuan; CSI 300 rose 13.01 points, or 0.33%, to close at 3,941.01 points with a turnover of 1,171.79 billion.

The top five industries with increases were energy metals 4.01%, photovoltaic equipment 3.62%, auto services 3.51%, small metals 3.49%, and auto parts 3.35%.

The top five decliners were insurance -1.14%, airports -0.88%, and banking -0.37%.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



