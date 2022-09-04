Original title: On September 3, the first store of JD’s self-operated Apple authorized store opened, and the classic iPhone theme exhibition was very popular

On September 3, JD Ehome, the first JD self-operated Apple-authorized store in China, officially opened at Hesheng Plaza in Muxiyuan, Beijing. Special events were held in the atrium of the mall. Balloons rained from the sky. The store also distributed limited edition commemorative T-shirts, commemorative badges and other exquisite gifts. Attract the majority of consumers to check in and watch.

As an offline JD.com-owned Apple authorized store, JD Ehome created three major Apple-themed experience activities on the spot, attracting the majority of fruit fans to check in. In the “My iPhone” experience area, JD Ehome brought an iPhone-themed exhibition, displaying all models from the first generation iPhone to the iPhone 13 series, and a variety of classic models were unveiled to attract onlookers; the “iPad painting area” invited guests from the Central Academy of Fine Arts. Professional painters use iPads to improvise on the scene and sketch stories about Apple products with brushes; in the “My Coach Private Lesson” experience area, there are professionals who explain practical tips of Apple products to the audience, which is also very popular and full of seats. .

Consumers experience iPad professional painting in-store For consumers who come to the store to buy Apple products, JD Ehome has launched an exclusive small black card, allowing consumers to go to the store to enjoy the same quality service and experience on JD.com, including priority purchases of new Apple products, data migration, filming and other service rights. Purchase quality and service experience are double guaranteed. Consumers purchase a machine at JD Ehome and receive a small black card It is worth mentioning that JD Ehome, as an offline Apple authorized store operated by JD.com, like other APR (Apple Premium Reseller, high-quality reseller) stores, will give priority to launching new products during the release period of the new phone, and getting priority in the supply of new products. rationing. This means that after Apple's autumn new product theme event at 1:00 a.m. on September 8th, consumers with JD Ehome small black cards will be able to purchase the new products as soon as they are launched. This is also the most important surprise of the small black cards. rights and interests. During the opening event, when you enter the store and spend over 999 yuan, you can get a limited free small black card, and interested friends seize the opportunity. In addition, JD Ehome has a sufficient supply of genuine products, the iPhone 13 series has a spot discount of 600 yuan, and the purchase of a mobile phone combination package is up to 899 yuan. After spending 3999 yuan, a limited amount of JD JOY blind boxes will be given away, and the gifts and surprises will not stop. With the first JD Ehome store in Beijing, JD.com will join hands with the Apple brand to carry out more in-depth cooperation, jointly explore online and offline omni-channel model innovation, and create a multi-end, multi-scenario one-stop shopping experience for consumers, allowing consumers to go online. Enjoy the same quality service experience and buy Apple products with more security.